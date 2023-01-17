Read full article on original website
Cybeats Partners with Device Authority, A Global Leader in Securing Machine Identities and Enabling Zero Trust for IoT Devices
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 20, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a partnership with Device Authority, to provide end to end compliance and operational efficiencies to IoT devices. Through this partnership, Cybeats’ aims to work with Device Authority’s to broaden the reach of its SBOM Studio1 product to a wider range of businesses and partners.
Cybeats Appoints Automotive Cybersecurity Sales Leader, Damon Mark, Expanding Commercial Operations in the U.S.
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Detroit-based Damon Mark to the position of Director of Sales. The appointment of the 20 year sales veteran is effective immediately, and supports the acceleration of commercial operations in the U.S., and specifically the automotive security sector.
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals expands its Pipeline with a Product Candidate for a Mineral Deficiency in the Blood (hypophosphatemia)
Hyloris targets regulatory approval in Europe, with possible further extensions. About 5% of hospitalized patients is diagnosed with hypophosphatemia, with part of them needing direct treatment during and/or after their hospital stay1. Liège, Belgium – January 20th 2023 – 7AM CET – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty...
DelphX To Attend 9th Annual CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2023) – DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) (“DelphX“), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products for the fixed income market, today announced that the Company will participate in the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas on January 21-22, 2023.
