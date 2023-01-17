LeBron James scores 48 to edge closer to NBA scoring record and shares retirement advice to ‘dear friend’ Tom Brady

Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Californian Fried Chicken Chain Hits 100 Location Milestone in 5 Years Making it Fastest-Growing Chain Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
“That’s why most players didn’t want to play with him” - Kobe Bryant’s long-time trainer Gary Vitti reveals why players feared teaming up with the Black Mamba
Kobe was also lucky to be paired up with some teammates who understood how his mindset worked and eventually also followed his lead.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
Barack Obama's Senior Adviser names the only NBA star who played competitively with the president at the White House
Obama's Senior Adviser said there was also an NBA star who slept through his presidential basketball game.
LeBron James’ Total Points Per Season: The King Of Longevity
LeBron James proves why he is one of the greatest players in NBA history. His longevity is unmatched and his total points per season show his consistency.
Boston Celtics NBA champion who played at Villanova and also coached Sixers has died
Longtime NBA coach and player Chris Ford has died. Ford reportedly died Tuesday night due to heart failure. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” his family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
hubpages.com
10 NBA Players Like Kevin Durant But Not Quite
Like him or hate him, Kevin Durant’s legacy for the sport of basketball is undisputed. Even his haters and critics know there’s more than a 99-percent chance of him being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF). The question on him making the HOF, is only when—seeing as Durant seems to defy the rules of aging and expectations from athletes who went through Achilles tendon surgery.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James' longevity is one of the most impressive things any pro-level athlete has shown in their career. For 20 seasons, the King has been a dominant force in the NBA, winning All-Star appearances, All-NBA accolades, MVPs, and championships. There have been losses along the way, but what LeBron James has achieved is a lot more telling than the things he hasn't.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Surpasses Kevin Durant As The Top Vote-Getter In The Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference has seen a big change in the 2023 All-Star Game voting.
1988 NBA Award Winners: Michael Jordan Won The MVP And Defensive Player Of The Year Awards In The Same Season
Michael Jordan becomes the first player in NBA history to win the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.
LeBron James Makes History As Second NBA Player To Score 38,000 Career Points
The NBA star is one step closer to surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league's all-time leading scorer.
Ben Simmons ejected after being called for two technical fouls
Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected. Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which ws his fifth foul. Then he got... The post Ben Simmons ejected after being called for two technical fouls appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players With The Most 30-Point Games
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade are the 3 NBA players who have the most 30-point games from the 2003 NBA Draft Class.
Idaho8.com
Dallas Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino as insurance after Brett Maher’s historically poor playoff performance
The Dallas Cowboys signed Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad after starting kicker Brett Maher endured a historically inaccurate playoff performance on Monday. Maher missed an NFL-record four extra point attempts in the Cowboys’ blowout 31-14 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Chargers GM has interesting response to rumors about Brandon Staley
There were widespread calls for Brandon Staley’s job after the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in the playoffs and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend, but apparently those calls were not shared by the Chargers’ front office. The Chargers made a few changes to their coaching staff this week, as they got... The post Chargers GM has interesting response to rumors about Brandon Staley appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Boston Celtics Mourn the Loss of Chris Ford, the Player Who Made the NBA’s 1st Three-Pointer
Chris Ford, a former Boston Celtics player and coach, died Tuesday. He was 74. The post Boston Celtics Mourn the Loss of Chris Ford, the Player Who Made the NBA’s 1st Three-Pointer appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
