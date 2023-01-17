Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Detroit-based Damon Mark to the position of Director of Sales. The appointment of the 20 year sales veteran is effective immediately, and supports the acceleration of commercial operations in the U.S., and specifically the automotive security sector.

