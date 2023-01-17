Read full article on original website
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of Centenary president's wife was drunk, prosecutors say
BELVIDERE — A Hackettstown man who was drunk and driving without a license when he fatally struck the wife of Centenary University's president before he fled the scene on Jan. 7 initially told police he had not been driving and the damage on his vehicle was "new to him," prosecutors said at his detention hearing on Wednesday.
Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing
FREEHOLD - Although no one contested a Neptune man fatally shot his lover’s former boyfriend in the chest at point-bank range, a judge on Wednesday ordered the alleged gunman released from jail to await trial in the man’s murder. Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon said Michael Westbrook,...
Drugs and guns found in vehicle following traffic stop in Spring Township
Jan. 17—Spring Township police found heroin, methamphetamine, other drugs and several guns in a vehicle they stopped in the township, leading to the arrest of a Philadelphia man. Police gave this account Tuesday:. About 11 a.m. on Monday police stopped the car on Route 222 near the Adamstown exit.
