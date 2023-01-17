ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillett, WI

101 WIXX

Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay

Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 18, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday January 18, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police investigating 5 car thefts in 3 days

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lock your doors. Take your keys. And help police if you have any information to help solve a number of recent car thefts. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating 5 car thefts in the past 3 days -- three of them were reported stolen on the same day. Police say they believe more than one person is responsible, and they see a pattern in the types of cars that were stolen, including two Kias and two Hyundais.
wearegreenbay.com

Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man

(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
wnmufm.org

Woman who died in Marinette fire identified

MARINETTE, WI— Police have released the name of a woman found dead, following a Marinette house fire. It happened January 6 at a home on the 20 block of Terrace Avenue. Firefighters found a deceased woman inside the house. She’s been identified as 54-year-old Julie Ann Price. Officials...
wtaq.com

Teen Accused in Fatal Green Bay Crash Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run...
waupacanow.com

Thern Farm aims big

Thern Farm in New London is seeking nomination to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic farmstead. If the designation is awarded, the Thern Farm would join the ranks of Walden Pond, the Alamo, the Empire State Building and the town of Deadwood, South Dakota. It is a list compiled by U.S. federal government of districts, sites, buildings and structures considered worthy of preservation for their historical significance or artistic value.
MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
wtaq.com

Fond Du Lac Man, Oshkosh Woman Arrested for Over a Dozen Drug Crimes

FOREST COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it received a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
wisfarmer.com

The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin

Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
