ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall

A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands

Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
ARLINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial

A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy