Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member in MassachusettsFinnBrockton, MA
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Related
Boston Man With 15-Page Arrest Record Charged With Rape At Hotel: DA
A 49-year-old Boston man with a long criminal record now faces violent rape charges stemming from an incident in a hotel earlier this week, authorities said. Herbert Jones faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery, and threats, the Suffo…
Teen shot by Pawtucket officer takes stand at trial
The trial of a Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teenager while off duty started Wednesday.
Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
Wife & her boyfriend targeted by Boston man in murder-for-hire
A man from Boston was arrested, for allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer, to murder his wife, and her boyfriend, whom she had left him for.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall
A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
Package theft investigation in Beverly nets 2 arrests, seizure of 3 kilos of cocaine, police say
BEVERLY, Mass. — What started as a call for an alleged package theft in December turned into a drug bust that got over $100,000 worth of cocaine off the streets of one North Shore city. Moises Antonio Morel Arias, 39, of Lynn and Michael Marte, 20, also of Lynn,...
Police: Boys took stolen scooter cart on joyride through Fall River
Police arrested two juveniles Wednesday night after they were caught riding a stolen motorized scooter cart through Fall River.
WBUR
Falsification charges against Fall River cop prompt calls to reinvestigate his past
In November, Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar appeared in federal court to deny charges of filing false reports that allegedly covered up a beating he gave to a suspect outside the city’s police station. It was not the first time Hoar has been accused of excessive force. Since...
Suspect arrested in Kennedy Plaza stabbing
The suspect fled after stabbing a 16-year-old boy at Kennedy Plaza Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after woman violently assaults store customer, strikes employee
Fall River Police responded to a city pharmacy Wednesday after a woman reportedly violently assaulted a customer and also struck an employee. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 4:00 p.m., officers responded to Rite Aid, located at 10 Stafford Road, regarding the assault of an employee and a patron inside the business.
WCVB
Opening statements to begin in case of Boston Uber driver accused of raping passenger
BOSTON — Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the case of an Uber driver charged with raping a passenger he picked up at a Boston bar in 2018. Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, was charged with rape after prosecutors say he picked up a 23-year-old woman from a South Boston bar on St. Patrick's Day.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands
Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police
A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials. Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park…
Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial
A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
Teen sentenced to life in prison for murdering bedridden woman
Heavenly Arroyo, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 19 years.
Man faces murder charge in 2007 disappearance of girlfriend
A former Boston man charged with the 2007 killing of a live-in girlfriend whose body has never been found has pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment.
Fall River Woman Gets Life in Prison for Brutal Slaying
FALL RIVER — An 18-year-old Fall River woman will spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after she pleaded guilty to stabbing an elderly woman to death with a pair of scissors in 2019. Heavenly Arroyo was just 15 years old when she fatally stabbed 68-year-old Ana...
DNA evidence may exonerate man convicted in 1985 rape
For nearly four decades, a man convicted of raping a woman at knifepoint has maintained his innocence.
State police: Boston man facing charges after being caught with weapons, ammunition, drugs
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say he was caught with illegal weapons, ammunition, and drugs following an hourslong foot pursuit. Michael Williams, 31, is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including failure to stop, speeding, unlicensed...
Man accused of murdering Stoughton mother to face judge weeks after his arrest
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man accused of murdering a Stoughton mother last month is set to face a judge Tuesday morning. Police arrested 39-year-old Victor Carter at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City in mid-December, days after the body of 40-year-old Amber Buckner was found in a shed behind her home on Park St. in Stoughton.
Comments / 0