RKVST launches new public attestation service for supply chain operations
Expansion of RKVST supply chain evidence management platform includes multi-tenancy, verified domain name and batch transactions, for easy-to-deploy supply chain visibility, provenance and governance. SANTA CLARA, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, U.K. – January 18, 2023 – RKVST, the evidence management platform for trustworthy supply chain operations, announces its public attestation feature,...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Cybeats Partners with Device Authority, A Global Leader in Securing Machine Identities and Enabling Zero Trust for IoT Devices
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 20, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a partnership with Device Authority, to provide end to end compliance and operational efficiencies to IoT devices. Through this partnership, Cybeats’ aims to work with Device Authority’s to broaden the reach of its SBOM Studio1 product to a wider range of businesses and partners.
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals expands its Pipeline with a Product Candidate for a Mineral Deficiency in the Blood (hypophosphatemia)
Hyloris targets regulatory approval in Europe, with possible further extensions. About 5% of hospitalized patients is diagnosed with hypophosphatemia, with part of them needing direct treatment during and/or after their hospital stay1. Liège, Belgium – January 20th 2023 – 7AM CET – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty...
