Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 20, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a partnership with Device Authority, to provide end to end compliance and operational efficiencies to IoT devices. Through this partnership, Cybeats’ aims to work with Device Authority’s to broaden the reach of its SBOM Studio1 product to a wider range of businesses and partners.

15 HOURS AGO