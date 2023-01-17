ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RKVST launches new public attestation service for supply chain operations

Expansion of RKVST supply chain evidence management platform includes multi-tenancy, verified domain name and batch transactions, for easy-to-deploy supply chain visibility, provenance and governance. SANTA CLARA, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, U.K. – January 18, 2023 – RKVST, the evidence management platform for trustworthy supply chain operations, announces its public attestation feature,...
Cybeats Partners with Device Authority, A Global Leader in Securing Machine Identities and Enabling Zero Trust for IoT Devices

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 20, 2023) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a partnership with Device Authority, to provide end to end compliance and operational efficiencies to IoT devices. Through this partnership, Cybeats’ aims to work with Device Authority’s to broaden the reach of its SBOM Studio1 product to a wider range of businesses and partners.
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals expands its Pipeline with a Product Candidate for a Mineral Deficiency in the Blood (hypophosphatemia)

Hyloris targets regulatory approval in Europe, with possible further extensions. About 5% of hospitalized patients is diagnosed with hypophosphatemia, with part of them needing direct treatment during and/or after their hospital stay1. Liège, Belgium – January 20th 2023 – 7AM CET – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty...

