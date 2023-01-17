Judge who rejected teen's 'not sufficient' plea deal for accidental shooting agrees to a new one

FORT LAUDERDALE - Hollywood police have made an arrest in the murder of a man Wednesday morning inside the Wartsila North America building. Police said they responded to the location at around 6:45 a.m., where they found a man dead inside the building located at 2900 SW 42nd Street. It's a marine and energy technology company based in Finland whose Hollywood offices are located just west of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. "Officers received a radio call of a suspicious incident. When officers arrived on scene they observed the deceased body of a male inside this location," said police spokesman Christian LataPolice said Bryan Menocal, 31, has been arrested and faces a charge of premeditated murder.Investigators say Menocal used a sledgehammer to take another man's life. According to detectives, this involved two people who worked together. Menocal left the building and was later taken into custody in Deerfield Beach, according to police. As we saw from Chopper 4, a police homicide unit was focusing on a shipping area on the side of the building. CBS4 spoke with a manager at Wartsila North America. He said he had no comment about this case.The business shut down for the day as police conducted their investigation.

