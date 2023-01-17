Judge who rejected teen's 'not sufficient' plea deal for accidental shooting agrees to a new one

Read full article on original website
cw34.com
IA probe finds PBSO deputy forged doctor notes, misused sick leave policy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A discrepancy on a sick note led to an Internal Affairs investigation into a PBSO deputy for allegedly misusing sick leave and forging notes from doctors. The deputy, Edward Williams, resigned, while still under investigation, in August 2022. The investigation began more than...
Principal: Teacher arrested after bringing gun, knife to high school
A teacher at Royal Palm Beach Community High School has been arrested after bringing a gun and knife onto campus, the school's principal says.
Retired Delray Beach police officer to enter Pretrial Intervention Agreement
Retired Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa will enter in a Pretrial Intervention Agreement and surrender his law enforcement certification after being charged in connection to a residential fire.
FORT LAUDERDALE - Hollywood police have made an arrest in the murder of a man Wednesday morning inside the Wartsila North America building. Police said they responded to the location at around 6:45 a.m., where they found a man dead inside the building located at 2900 SW 42nd Street. It's a marine and energy technology company based in Finland whose Hollywood offices are located just west of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. "Officers received a radio call of a suspicious incident. When officers arrived on scene they observed the deceased body of a male inside this location," said police spokesman Christian LataPolice said Bryan Menocal, 31, has been arrested and faces a charge of premeditated murder.Investigators say Menocal used a sledgehammer to take another man's life. According to detectives, this involved two people who worked together. Menocal left the building and was later taken into custody in Deerfield Beach, according to police. As we saw from Chopper 4, a police homicide unit was focusing on a shipping area on the side of the building. CBS4 spoke with a manager at Wartsila North America. He said he had no comment about this case.The business shut down for the day as police conducted their investigation.
NBC Miami
North Miami Beach Mom Accused of Fatally Stabbing 3-Year-Old Facing Second-Degree Murder
A North Miami Beach mother accused of stabbing her 3-year-old daughter to death just days after Christmas is facing a new murder charge. It was announced Tuesday morning that Miami-Dade prosecutors had filed a second-degree murder charge against 24-year-old Jellisa Baxter. She also faces a charge of felony aggravated child abuse.
Click10.com
Man faces 8 counts of attempted murder after shooting in Miami’s Liberty City
MIAMI – Detectives accused Hakeem Lanier of shooting at a mother and her children while they were on their way to school earlier this month in Miami. He appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday. Police officers responded at about 8:20 a.m., on Jan. 12, to Northwest 51 Terrace,...
WPBF News 25
'Used for killing rodents': Teen retrieving BB gun for groundskeeper prompts lock-outs across Martin County Schools
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There is "no longer an active threat" after a 13-year-old with a BB gun prompted lock-out procedures for Martin County Schools Wednesday. Deputies said the teen was the grandson of the school's groundskeeper and the BB gun was used for killing rodents. He had been retrieving the gun for his grandfather.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Pharmacy Employee Steals $17K
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through January 9. A pharmacy was the victim of Theft – All Other on W Commercial Blvd on 01/03/2023. The total estimated loss was $17,165. The victim stated an employee stole $17,000.A victim of Theft – All Other on University Drive was reported on 01/03/2023. The total estimated loss was $1,000.
NBC Miami
Former Surfside Commission Candidate Arrested on Murder Charge
A former candidate for the town commission in Surfside was booked into a Broward County jail after being arrested following an indictment for murder, records showed. Shannon Gallagher, 52, was booked into jail Friday on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, records showed. The indictment was issued December...
franklincounty.news
Seiden murder defendant wants case dismissed
As the trial next month nears for the two co-defendants accused of bludgeoning to death a South Florida woman five years ago in an Eastpoint motel, one of them has filed a motion to have the entire case dismissed against her. West Palm Beach attorney Scott Richardson on Dec. 22...
WPBF News 25
'She deserves way better': Brother of Fort Pierce mass shooting victim reacts to the tragedy
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The 27-year-old man, who St. Lucie County deputies identified as a person of interest in the deadly mass shooting that took place during a Martin Luther King Jr. event, turned himself in on Wednesday. "That's the power of the media and the press and our...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for woman accused of stealing purse from vehicle in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle and a woman accused of stealing a purse from a car parked at a local cemetery. According to investigators, the incident happened on Jan. 4, near the 1500 block of...
treasurecoast.com
WPBF News 25
'Communities are afraid': St. Lucie County sheriff's office calls for resources to combat gang violence
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office saysMonday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce involved known gang members, and ending gang violence will go a long way in making public events safer on the Treasure Coast moving forward. Chief Deputy Brian Hester said more federal funding...
Man arrested for South Florida crime spree while wearing ankle monitor
A man's been arrested after police tracked the GPS ankle monitor he was court ordered to wear to tie him to 14 crimes that occured during a South Florida crime spree.
WPBF News 25
'Boom boom boom': Survivor injured in Fort Pierce mass shooting describes helping others during rounds of gunshots
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Witnesses are describing the moment gunshots went off at aMartin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. It would become a deadly mass shooting, killing one person and injuring 11 others. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the...
