ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Judge who rejected teen's 'not sufficient' plea deal for accidental shooting agrees to a new one

By Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post
YAHOO!
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Florida man allegedly beat co-worker to death with sledgehammer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his co-worker to death with a sledgehammer at their workplace earlier this week. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, shortly before 7 a.m., Hollywood Police officers responded to marine and energy manufacturing company Wärtsilä, WTVJ-TV reports. There, officers reportedly found the victim in a pool of blood, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of using sledgehammer in killing of co-worker in Hollywood

FORT LAUDERDALE - Hollywood police have made an arrest in the murder of a man Wednesday morning inside the Wartsila North America building. Police said they responded to the location at around 6:45 a.m., where they found a man dead inside the building located at 2900 SW 42nd Street. It's a marine and energy technology company based in Finland whose Hollywood offices are located just west of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. "Officers received a radio call of a suspicious incident. When officers arrived on scene they observed the deceased body of a male inside this location," said police spokesman Christian LataPolice said Bryan Menocal, 31, has been arrested and faces a charge of premeditated murder.Investigators say Menocal used a sledgehammer to take another man's life. According to detectives, this involved two people who worked together. Menocal left the building and was later taken into custody in Deerfield Beach, according to police. As we saw from Chopper 4, a police homicide unit was focusing on a shipping area on the side of the building. CBS4 spoke with a manager at Wartsila North America. He said he had no comment about this case.The business shut down for the day as police conducted their investigation. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Pharmacy Employee Steals $17K

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through January 9. A pharmacy was the victim of Theft – All Other on W Commercial Blvd on 01/03/2023. The total estimated loss was $17,165. The victim stated an employee stole $17,000.A victim of Theft – All Other on University Drive was reported on 01/03/2023. The total estimated loss was $1,000.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Former Surfside Commission Candidate Arrested on Murder Charge

A former candidate for the town commission in Surfside was booked into a Broward County jail after being arrested following an indictment for murder, records showed. Shannon Gallagher, 52, was booked into jail Friday on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, records showed. The indictment was issued December...
SURFSIDE, FL
franklincounty.news

Seiden murder defendant wants case dismissed

As the trial next month nears for the two co-defendants accused of bludgeoning to death a South Florida woman five years ago in an Eastpoint motel, one of them has filed a motion to have the entire case dismissed against her. West Palm Beach attorney Scott Richardson on Dec. 22...

Comments / 0

Community Policy