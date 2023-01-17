WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case of a 94-year-old Minnesota woman who fell behind in her property taxes, then had her home confiscated by local authorities. It's one of the eight new cases added to the court's docket.Hennepin County sold Geraldine Tyler's home for $40,000 as payment for approximately $15,000 in property taxes, penalties, interest and costs. But the county kept all the money.Tyler's lawyers say the practice, a version of which is used in roughly a dozen states, violates two constitutional provisions, barring excessive fines and taking property without fair payment."Home equity is property protected...

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO