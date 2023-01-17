ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Mills, NC

YAHOO!

Fayetteville man indicted on charge of first-degree murder in motorcyclist's road-rage killing

Nearly one year after Stephen Addison was gunned down in broad daylight on a busy Skibo Road, the man accused in his killing was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury. Roger Dale Nobles Sr., 52, of the 200 block of Auburn Street, is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 3, 2022, shooting. Addison, 32, of the 100 block of Leham Street, was fatally shot about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Skibo and Cliffdale roads after Nobles and his son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr., got into a traffic dispute with the married father and U.S. Army veteran, according to the charging document. A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Nobles Sr. on the charge Dec. 12.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Robeson County man faces nearly 30 years for drug trafficking, possession of a weapon

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison in connection to a shooting at a race track in 2019. Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, of Robeson County, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a trial in 2022 when a jury found Henderson guilty on multiple charges including drug trafficking and illegal possession and use of guns to further his drug trafficking.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

SP woman charged with assault on government official

A 20-year-old woman from Southern Pines is facing charges of assault on a government official, malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of resist, delay and obstruct a public officer and two counts of communicating threats. “Upon officer’s arrival, they spoke with a family member of Aaja Chantel Atkins who...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
cbs17

Hoke County man arrested for robbery, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a robbery and assault, according to Hoke County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies said this happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Quail Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the victim who said he was robbed and...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Man shoots self as deputies come to arrest him

LAURINBURG — A man is in the hospital after shooting himself as deputies came to arrest him. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, between 2 and 3 p.m. deputies were informed a woman had been shot at on Salley McNair Road. The woman had gotten into a dispute with her husband and left the home and when she came back to get some clothes, he came out of the home and shot at her car.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Three More Jailed for Shootout

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to a gunfight in Whiteville last week. One man was injured in the Jan 12 incident. Whiteville Police Officers responded to the area of MLK Jr. Avenue and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call around 3:30 p.m. Brice Pridgen was arrested for that incident.
WHITEVILLE, NC

