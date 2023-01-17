Nearly one year after Stephen Addison was gunned down in broad daylight on a busy Skibo Road, the man accused in his killing was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury. Roger Dale Nobles Sr., 52, of the 200 block of Auburn Street, is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 3, 2022, shooting. Addison, 32, of the 100 block of Leham Street, was fatally shot about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Skibo and Cliffdale roads after Nobles and his son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr., got into a traffic dispute with the married father and U.S. Army veteran, according to the charging document. A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Nobles Sr. on the charge Dec. 12.

