WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE 3:45 p.m. - Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, was on the run after shooting his fiancé at a residence in Spring Lake, N.C., Wednesday evening, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in N.C. Chelsea Ling Chung, 29, told police that Amos-Dixon shot...
foxwilmington.com
Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The trial is underway for Broderick Jones, a man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to a crash that killed two Wilmington teens in Feb. 2017. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office says that Jones was leaving a Super Bowl party...
YAHOO!
Fayetteville man indicted on charge of first-degree murder in motorcyclist's road-rage killing
Nearly one year after Stephen Addison was gunned down in broad daylight on a busy Skibo Road, the man accused in his killing was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury. Roger Dale Nobles Sr., 52, of the 200 block of Auburn Street, is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 3, 2022, shooting. Addison, 32, of the 100 block of Leham Street, was fatally shot about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Skibo and Cliffdale roads after Nobles and his son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr., got into a traffic dispute with the married father and U.S. Army veteran, according to the charging document. A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Nobles Sr. on the charge Dec. 12.
cbs17
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman’s fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. At about 8:51 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Food...
Dobbins Heights gunshot victim charged with multiple counts attempted murder in Hamlet shooting
HAMLET — A man allegedly involved in two late-summer shootings — one as the gunman, one as the victim — has been apprehended. Richmond County Jail records show 26-year-old Darien Deshawn McNair was booked Tuesday, Jan. 17 on four counts of attempted first-degree murder. (Note: Jail records...
Jury selection set for man accused of killing Bennettsville mom, 8-year-old
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jury selection is set to begin next month for a man accused of killing a Bennettsville mother and her 8-year-old daughter in 2017, according to Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Jury selection is set to begin Feb. 6, Redmond said. He said no other details […]
WMBF
Robeson County man faces nearly 30 years for drug trafficking, possession of a weapon
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison in connection to a shooting at a race track in 2019. Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, of Robeson County, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a trial in 2022 when a jury found Henderson guilty on multiple charges including drug trafficking and illegal possession and use of guns to further his drug trafficking.
sandhillssentinel.com
SP woman charged with assault on government official
A 20-year-old woman from Southern Pines is facing charges of assault on a government official, malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of resist, delay and obstruct a public officer and two counts of communicating threats. “Upon officer’s arrival, they spoke with a family member of Aaja Chantel Atkins who...
‘Violent drug dealer’ from Robeson County sentenced to 27 years in prison
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, was found guilty of drug trafficking, illegal possession of guns and illegal use of guns in a 2022 trial, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation began after […]
Clinton man charged in borrowed trailer assault; others sought
A Clinton man who allegedly assaulted another over a borrowed trailer has been arrested, taken into custody at his residence in connection wit
cbs17
Southern Pines woman arrested after fighting, spitting on officers, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A domestic disturbance call in Southern Pines on Tuesday led to a woman’s arrest for several charges. At 6:38 p.m.. officers responded to the Brookside Park Apartments in the 400 block of Shaw Avenue for ta domestic disturbance. After arriving, they spoke with...
cbs17
15 arrested in Hope Mills roundup for drug and gun violations, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Over a dozen people were arrested on Friday in a task force operation for multiple drug and gun violations, according to the Hope Mills Police Department. On Friday, the Multi-Jurisdictional Gun, Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted a detail in Pembroke. Fifteen arrests...
cbs17
Hoke County man arrested for robbery, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a robbery and assault, according to Hoke County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies said this happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Quail Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the victim who said he was robbed and...
foxwilmington.com
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that nearly two dozen people suspected of drug-related crimes were arrested in “Operation Street Sweep.” The sheriff’s office says that those arrested are suspected of being drug dealers and their associates. The operation,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 14 years in prison for firearm charges following domestic altercation
A Raleigh man was sentenced January 4, 2023 to 168 months in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges.
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
Man shoots self as deputies come to arrest him
LAURINBURG — A man is in the hospital after shooting himself as deputies came to arrest him. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, between 2 and 3 p.m. deputies were informed a woman had been shot at on Salley McNair Road. The woman had gotten into a dispute with her husband and left the home and when she came back to get some clothes, he came out of the home and shot at her car.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for firearm charge
Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 86 months in prison December 28, 2022 for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to the release, the gun that Strange illegally possessed was previously used in...
columbuscountynews.com
Three More Jailed for Shootout
Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to a gunfight in Whiteville last week. One man was injured in the Jan 12 incident. Whiteville Police Officers responded to the area of MLK Jr. Avenue and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call around 3:30 p.m. Brice Pridgen was arrested for that incident.
