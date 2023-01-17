A good Samaritan stopped to help after a vehicle rolled over on a St. Paul highway, but he soon became the victim of a carjacking, police say. Officers who pulled up to the scene saw a woman from the crashed vehicle fighting with the man who’d stopped to help, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. She then drove away in his car.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO