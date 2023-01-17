Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Charges: St. Paul woman carjacked good Samaritan who stopped at I-94 rollover
When a good Samaritan stopped to help after a stolen vehicle rolled over on a St. Paul highway, one of its occupants — Sydney Ann McKellepp — pushed him, hopped into his SUV and led police on a chase that ended with her arrest, according to charges. McKellepp,...
YAHOO!
Drugs and guns found in vehicle following traffic stop in Spring Township
Jan. 17—Spring Township police found heroin, methamphetamine, other drugs and several guns in a vehicle they stopped in the township, leading to the arrest of a Philadelphia man. Police gave this account Tuesday:. About 11 a.m. on Monday police stopped the car on Route 222 near the Adamstown exit.
YAHOO!
Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing
FREEHOLD - Although no one contested a Neptune man fatally shot his lover’s former boyfriend in the chest at point-bank range, a judge on Wednesday ordered the alleged gunman released from jail to await trial in the man’s murder. Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon said Michael Westbrook,...
YAHOO!
Police: Stolen vehicle rolls over in St. Paul, good Samaritan stops to help and he’s carjacked
A good Samaritan stopped to help after a vehicle rolled over on a St. Paul highway, but he soon became the victim of a carjacking, police say. Officers who pulled up to the scene saw a woman from the crashed vehicle fighting with the man who’d stopped to help, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. She then drove away in his car.
YAHOO!
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
Comments / 0