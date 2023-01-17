ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland’s first Black governor, reflects on state’s path from slavery to his inauguration

Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House’s Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag

The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling

A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
Daily Beast

Maryland Officially Has Its First Black Governor

Wes Moore became Maryland’s first Black governor and the nation’s third when he was sworn in on Wednesday to a crowd filled with Black leaders and celebrities like actor Chris Tucker and Oprah Winfrey, who introduced him to the crowd in front of the State House. Moore, a Democrat who has never held office before, won his race by a landslide against Trump-backed Dan Cox. He promised to work on inclusion and economic equity, education, fighting violent crime and climate change in a state he called “asset-rich and strategy poor.” Moore was the CEO of the anti-poverty nonprofit Robin Hood Foundation, a best-selling author and Rhodes scholar, and a combat vet who served in Afghanistan. “This might be his first day as an elected official, but Wes Moore has been a public servant his entire adult life,” Winfrey said. “And there’s so much more to come. He’s just getting started.”
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

The states that celebrate both MLK Day and confederate holidays

Ten states — all in the American South — celebrate Martin Luther King Day and observe at least one confederate holiday during the rest of the year. Why it matters: All U.S. states honor MLK every year. But the number of states also honoring the Confederacy highlights the country's struggle to reconcile its racial past.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police departments turn to historically Black colleges to replenish their ranks

As police departments across the country continue to face significant challenges recruiting and retaining officers, some are turning to historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs. And while many advocates see this move as an ideal way to increase officer numbers and help diversify a profession that has overwhelmingly employed white men, critics say more Black officers will only serve as a Band-Aid for a broken system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
The Hill

McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is playing offense by putting early pressure on Senate Democrats running for reelection in red states to back proposals being passed out of the GOP-controlled House. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) must decide how much political cover to give members of his caucus running for reelection in states such as…
ARIZONA STATE
Siddhartha Sapkota

The Story Behind Abolition Of Slavery In The United States

Slavery abolishment in the U.S. was a significant event with multiple causes and lasting effects across history. It was because of the continuing divisions within the country regarding the practice of slavery, the government felt the need to act. After the establishment of the United States of America in 1776, slavery was abolished in the northern U.S., the nation was divided into slave states and free states, but slavery was finally ended nationwide only with the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.

