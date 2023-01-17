Read full article on original website
Evansville Native Who Created ‘Roseanne’ Returns for Event at UE on Saturday
You may not instantly recognize his name, but I guarantee you are familiar with the work of Matt Williams. The Evansville native is best known as the creator and executive producer of Roseanne, and as the co-creator and executive producer of Home Improvement. Matt also spent a few seasons writing for a little show you might remember from the 80s called The Cosby Show. Oh yeah, he was also a co-creator of the Cosby spin-off series A Different World - for that, I say thank you for introducing me to Jasmine Guy.
Expansion On the Way as Indiana Coffee Shop Acquires Local Roaster
One coffee shop in Indiana is expanding with a new location, but this time, they plan to roast their own beans as the small business has acquired a local, area coffee roaster as well. Honey Moon Expanding. Currently, Honey Moon Coffee Co. has three locations in the Evansville area and...
Cerebral Palsy Won’t Stop Evansville’s Mr. Memorial from Rappelling Down 9 Stories
Reitz Memorial Graduate Aaron Coomer Accepts Challenge to Rappel Down 9 Stories. Jeff Perdue is spreading the word about the Granted and the second annual Over the Edge Rappelling fundraiser. If you have never met Jeff, let me tell you, he is persuasive. He is not the type to just ask once and be done. When it comes to Granted, he really won't stop until you say yes.
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 100 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction
Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
Indiana Has a Real Life ‘CLIFFORD’ – a Big Red Dog Hoping to Get Adopted
The inspiration for our Pet of the Week's name is obvious (kinda). His name is CLIFFORD because he's a big red dog (kinda), and he is available for adoption at It Takes a Village,. CLIFFORD is a beautiful Lab mix, between 2-3 years old, and weighing in around 60 pounds....
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
Abandoned Kentucky Pup Gets Her Happy Ending & Her Story Will Bring You To Tears
People can truly be cruel. This week a Kentucky dog was found wandering the streets and her story will absolutely break your heart. But we've got the best news ever!. Every single time I hear of a dog being dropped off at a shelter or a rescue it tears me to pieces. So many of the stories come with "well they just weren't for our family" or "we aren't ever home" or "we can't handle him or her" THEN DON'T GET A DOG! Dogs are people too and they have feelings and precious hearts that deserve to be filled with all the love they can handle. If more people realized and took note of this the shelters would be empty.
Kentucky Man’s Message in a Bottle Returns to Him 37 Years Later
I've never done the "message in a bottle" thing. I came close sitting on the rocky shores of Bar Harbor, Maine back in 1992, but I couldn't think of anything to say, so I gave up. I'd absolutely do it now and ask whoever finds it to message me on social media. 30 years ago, there was no such thing.
Indiana Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 24 Items
It's time to start thinking about Spring cleaning. If you are like me, you have a ton of stuff you don't use that you can quickly sell at a yard/garage sale or, better yet give to charity. Goodwill is where we have always given the things we no longer use...
Was Orville Redenbacher Really Fired from Princeton Farms? Southern Indiana Popcorn History
Indiana's Official State Snack - Popcorn - Has a Poppin' Southern Indiana Legacy. Whether you like it extra buttery, flavored, or plain, almost everybody has a favorite kind of popcorn. The very best popcorn has profound Indiana roots - Princeton, Indiana to be exact. Growing up in Princeton, I always...
Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media
The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
Learn to BBQ Better Than Your Neighbor with ‘King Of BBQ’ Jim Johnson
This VIP event is a unique fundraiser for Cancer Pathways Midwest located in Evansville, Indiana. Every person that owns a grill probably fancies themselves as a BBQ Master, but Jim Johnson is the King of BBQ, and he's coming to share his knowledge with the Tri-State. What Makes Jim Johnson...
Indiana and Kentucky Residents Lost Millions to Romance Scams in 2022
Romance scams are rampant online, and in 2022 Hoosiers and Kentuckians lost a lot of money to scammers. Here is how to protect yourself from online scams. Have you ever heard of a romance scam? Well if not, it's basically a scam where someone pretends to be someone else online (a catfish), and they use emotions to manipulate the victim to send them money. In many of these romance scams, the victim actually develops feelings for the scammer and believes they are dealing with someone who also has feelings for them. In reality, they are just being manipulated by a scammer who just wants money and will say whatever they can to get it.
Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business
An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
One of the Rarest Cardinals in the World Was Recently Spotted in Tennessee
I'm not much of a birdwatcher. Sure, I think birds are neat and beautiful, but I'm just not educated enough to know what kinds of birds I'm looking at, or what kind I should be looking for. I have no idea what birds are rare and endangered, or common and plentiful. I am a little bit more knowledgeable now, though, thanks to some pictures taken by a woman in Tennessee.
Evansville Woman Scores Super Bowl Tickets from Indianapolis Colts Owner
Like me, Niki Lynn of Evansville is a die-hard Indianapolis Colts fan. Unlike me, she wasn't on the verge of burning every piece of Colts apparel and merchandise she owned after watching the team flounder every week through an agonizingly painful season. Also, unlike me, she is going to Glendale, Arizona on February 12th to watch Super Bowl 57 in person. And, she has Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay to thank for it.
Do You Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Evansville? Here’s How You Can Request One!
Maybe if we all request a Trader Joe's they won't be able to say no!. Trader Joe's is a super popular grocery store chain that has developed quite a cult following. It's so popular in fact, that some people will make a stop to pick up some groceries at Trader Joe's when they're out of town.
The Next Ride at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Needs to Be This VR Waterslide [VIDEO]
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana has become one of the premiere theme park destinations in the region since its humble beginnings as Santa Claus Land way back in 1946. Back then, it was simply a Christmas-themed amusement park with a toy shop, a restaurant, and a few children's rides. Today, as we here in southern Indiana and western Kentucky know, it's become a must-do trip every summer. It has world-class roller coasters along with several other great rides, a number of restaurants to choose from, and a fantastic water park in Splashin' Safari which features even more great water-themed rides. At this point, I imagine it's getting difficult to find more ways to outdo itself year after year. With that said, I may have found a way.
Listen to Southern Indiana Parrot Yell for ‘Papaw’ – Meet Leo [PHOTOS]
When looking for great social media engagement posts for Facebook, any piece of content about pets is a sure winner. Why? Because most of us have pets and we love to brag about them. We also love to share the silly things they do. Recently, I wrote about a parrot...
