Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Heavy afternoon rain to taper off into scattered showers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The heaviest rain will fall today through mid Afternoon, tapering off to just some scattered showers tonight. Most spots can expect 1/2 to 3/4" of rain. We will dry out tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies but it will be windy and colder with highs in the mid to low 40s.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Soggy conditions remain before a mostly cloudy and breezy Friday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Today will continue to be quite soggy with rain tapering to showers/drizzle this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s. Expect a few passing showers tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Drier weather is expected tomorrow with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Clouds increase before rain returns on Thursday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Mild weather continues today with highs around 50. Clouds will continue to thicken tonight ahead of our next weather maker. Showers will be possible by morning with overnight lows in the middle 30s. RAIN TOMORROW:. Rain returns tomorrow with many spots getting between a...
local21news.com

Bask in the warmth, temperatures not feeling like January in Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Mid-January?? Doesn't feel like. Temperatures remain well above average, especially at night. As a matter of fact, our low of 38 tonight should be our high temp during the day!. WEDNESDAY WARMTH:. Temperatures will once again break 50 degrees for tomorrow! Very mild for...
local21news.com

Crews battle late night blaze in Cumberland County, officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Cumberland County are battling a blaze in Mechanicsburg, according to officials. According to emergency officials, the fire, on the 200 block of North Frederick Street, has gone to a second alarm. Everyone made it out of the building safely, according to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

A sneak peek at the 37th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Luck of the Irish made an appearance in York on Wednesday. Organizers offered a preview of the 37th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade. The celebration of Celtic Heritage will feature approximately 100 entries, including a variety of bands, floats, antique vehicles and much more.
YORK, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

One Girl Desserts & Pastries Reopens For Business In York County

YORK-Those who became accustomed to Najeonna Iman’s baked goods while she operated One Girl Desserts & Pastries for a little over a year and a half before it closed in August 2021 are in for a treat. The 25-year-old entrepreneur’s bakery is back in business and headquartered from a new storefront. One Girl Desserts & Pastries held a soft opening on Friday, January 13 at its new location next to Velocity Church within the Pilgrim Village Shopping Center in York County.
abc27 News

Police looking for Cumberland County package thief

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

﻿Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire contained in Bishop McDevitt cafeteria kitchen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments responded to Bishop McDevitt High School on Monday for a fire in the school cafeteria’s kitchen. According to Colonial Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to a reported commercial building fire at the high school on Monday. Firefighters found smoke coming from...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

1 person killed in central Pa. house fire

A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
YORK COUNTY, PA

