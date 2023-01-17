Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Heavy afternoon rain to taper off into scattered showers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The heaviest rain will fall today through mid Afternoon, tapering off to just some scattered showers tonight. Most spots can expect 1/2 to 3/4" of rain. We will dry out tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies but it will be windy and colder with highs in the mid to low 40s.
local21news.com
Soggy conditions remain before a mostly cloudy and breezy Friday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Today will continue to be quite soggy with rain tapering to showers/drizzle this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s. Expect a few passing showers tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Drier weather is expected tomorrow with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions....
local21news.com
Clouds increase before rain returns on Thursday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Mild weather continues today with highs around 50. Clouds will continue to thicken tonight ahead of our next weather maker. Showers will be possible by morning with overnight lows in the middle 30s. RAIN TOMORROW:. Rain returns tomorrow with many spots getting between a...
local21news.com
Bask in the warmth, temperatures not feeling like January in Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Mid-January?? Doesn't feel like. Temperatures remain well above average, especially at night. As a matter of fact, our low of 38 tonight should be our high temp during the day!. WEDNESDAY WARMTH:. Temperatures will once again break 50 degrees for tomorrow! Very mild for...
local21news.com
Deadline extended for homeless under Mulberry St. Bridge to vacate due to weather forecast
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The City of Harrisburg has announced that due to the threat of potential rain on Thursday, the City, in partnership with the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness will now be working through the weekend to make sure residents of the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge have access to a new location.
Stately Tudor-style home in rural setting not far from Harrisburg for $875K: Cool Spaces
With five bedrooms, finished lower level and detached four-car garage with workshop, this 5,150-square-foot home offers plenty of space. It’s located in rural Dauphin County on 5.3 acres with the solitude of country living, close to Central Dauphin High School, while only minutes from Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Water line repair to take place in Harrisburg, lane restrictions to occur
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic will be restricted to a single lane on Wednesday, so a contractor can make water line repairs between Herr Street and Arsenal Boulevard in Harrisburg. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27...
local21news.com
Reopening plans under way for Dauphin Co. restaurants closed due to water damage
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Roughly three weeks since a Christmas cold snap damaged pipes at both Greystone Public House and The Englewood, both businesses are still closed as they continue to make repairs. "The pipe actually had frozen and then during the thaw as it was coming down...
local21news.com
Crews battle late night blaze in Cumberland County, officials say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Cumberland County are battling a blaze in Mechanicsburg, according to officials. According to emergency officials, the fire, on the 200 block of North Frederick Street, has gone to a second alarm. Everyone made it out of the building safely, according to...
First Wawa Movement into Central Pa. Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, in Lancaster County, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live.
WGAL
Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
City’s next moves uncertain as deadline to clear Mulberry encampment nears
With the Thursday deadline to vacate the encampment under the Mulberry Street bridge approaching, the City of Harrisburg reversed course Tuesday, saying it would be using municipal resources to help homeless residents relocate to a city-designated location. Matt Maisel, spokesman for the administration of Mayor Wanda Williams, said Tuesday that...
Hershey market; new governor; quarterback questions: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. The Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square, in the former post office behind a strip of Chocolate Avenue restaurants, opened in the fall with a few places to eat and drink. As planned, it’s expanded with more places filling out one floor, primarily selling ready-to-consume food and...
local21news.com
A sneak peek at the 37th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Luck of the Irish made an appearance in York on Wednesday. Organizers offered a preview of the 37th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade. The celebration of Celtic Heritage will feature approximately 100 entries, including a variety of bands, floats, antique vehicles and much more.
peninsulachronicle.com
One Girl Desserts & Pastries Reopens For Business In York County
YORK-Those who became accustomed to Najeonna Iman’s baked goods while she operated One Girl Desserts & Pastries for a little over a year and a half before it closed in August 2021 are in for a treat. The 25-year-old entrepreneur’s bakery is back in business and headquartered from a new storefront. One Girl Desserts & Pastries held a soft opening on Friday, January 13 at its new location next to Velocity Church within the Pilgrim Village Shopping Center in York County.
Police looking for Cumberland County package thief
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits prepare to relocate people from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline for people to move out of a homeless encampment in Harrisburg is rapidly approaching — just two days away. Some of those who have been living under the Mulberry Street Bridge have been on the streets for years. Social service groups in...
WGAL
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
abc27.com
Fire contained in Bishop McDevitt cafeteria kitchen
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments responded to Bishop McDevitt High School on Monday for a fire in the school cafeteria’s kitchen. According to Colonial Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to a reported commercial building fire at the high school on Monday. Firefighters found smoke coming from...
1 person killed in central Pa. house fire
A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
