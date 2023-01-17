ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Crystal
2d ago

The parole board is SUPPOSED to be a member of peers…. Not one ☝️person on the parole board has ever been to prison!!!! Parole board is a crock of $#!

Melvina Danzy
2d ago

Listen that man had to many witnesses. Not only witnesses inside the house but outside to. Then his car license plate embedded in the snow.Hes guilty and Kim needs to dig a lill deeper bfr she puts her name out ther.

Gayle Nylund
2d ago

Kim kardashin should stick to her own life. She needs to clean up her life and live for her kids

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs

Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio

The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Governor DeWine announces largest “Rainy Day” fund in Ohio History

COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a historic increase in the balance of Ohio’s savings account. On Tuesday, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, bringing the cash balance to nearly $3.5 billion. This funding reserve represents the largest balance for this fund in state history.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, police say

Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, …. Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Suit Dismissed in Canton Officer-Involved Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A civil lawsuit filed by the family of James Williams against the city of Canton and the police officer who shot Williams to death early last year. That suit has been dismissed. Widow Marquetta Williams fired her law firm last month and...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

How did Ohio declare natural gas ‘green energy’ in 36 hours? Records show dark money involvement: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We wondered about the push to call natural gas “green energy” in Ohio. During the state legislature’s lame-duck session, the Senate added the gas amendments into an unrelated House bill, originally referred to as “the chicken bill” because it changed “the number of poultry chicks that may be sold in lots.” Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill weeks later.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Homemade moonshine could become legal in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio lawmaker wants to make homemade moonshine legal in the Buckeye State. On January 11, Republican State Senator Frank Hoagland introduced Senate Bill 13 which would legalize the home distilling of alcoholic beverages in the state of Ohio. According to the proposed legislation, residents would...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators

CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

House of Horrors: Who's who in Canton torture case

The ongoing aggravated murder trial of Jeremy Morlock is both disturbing for the details about torture that took place inside a Canton home and confusing to follow because of how many suspects and victims there are in the case. Six people are facing charges ranging from aggravated murder to gross...
CANTON, OH

