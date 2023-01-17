Read full article on original website
Crystal
2d ago
The parole board is SUPPOSED to be a member of peers…. Not one ☝️person on the parole board has ever been to prison!!!! Parole board is a crock of $#!
Melvina Danzy
2d ago
Listen that man had to many witnesses. Not only witnesses inside the house but outside to. Then his car license plate embedded in the snow.Hes guilty and Kim needs to dig a lill deeper bfr she puts her name out ther.
Gayle Nylund
2d ago
Kim kardashin should stick to her own life. She needs to clean up her life and live for her kids
Kim Kardashian to sit on Ohio panel and call for inmate’s release in Ohio jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Keith narrowly avoided execution 12 years ago when then-Gov. Ted Strickland took him off Ohio’s death row. The 59-year-old from Crestline – who continues to contend he was wrongfully convicted of a 1994 triple homicide in Bucyrus – will have a renowned ally at Ohio State University’s campus on Thursday […]
New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs
Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio
The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
crawfordcountynow.com
Governor DeWine announces largest “Rainy Day” fund in Ohio History
COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a historic increase in the balance of Ohio’s savings account. On Tuesday, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, bringing the cash balance to nearly $3.5 billion. This funding reserve represents the largest balance for this fund in state history.
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with 11-year-old in Columbus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Union County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a man will spend over a decade in prison after he met up with an 11-year-old from a dating app. Michael Hoang Ngo, 26, thought he was meeting a 23-year-old match from the dating app Bumble in late April 2022, according to Union County […]
Bill introduced that would make more Ohioans eligible for medical marijuana
An earlier version of the bill, also sponsored by Huffman, stalled in an Ohio House committee last legislative session after clearing its original chamber in mid-December.
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, police say
Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, …. Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center...
wvxu.org
Lawmakers have 4 months to act on recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio. What happens if they don't?
Time is running out for Ohio lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in the state. Under the proposal, Ohioans could buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis for recreational use. If lawmakers do not act by May 3, the...
whbc.com
Suit Dismissed in Canton Officer-Involved Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A civil lawsuit filed by the family of James Williams against the city of Canton and the police officer who shot Williams to death early last year. That suit has been dismissed. Widow Marquetta Williams fired her law firm last month and...
How did Ohio declare natural gas ‘green energy’ in 36 hours? Records show dark money involvement: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We wondered about the push to call natural gas “green energy” in Ohio. During the state legislature’s lame-duck session, the Senate added the gas amendments into an unrelated House bill, originally referred to as “the chicken bill” because it changed “the number of poultry chicks that may be sold in lots.” Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill weeks later.
Now we know: Mike DeWine, OH lawmakers were puppets of natural gas honchos in defining methane as green energy. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who was behind Ohio redefining methane-based fuel as “green energy?”. Months before it was introduced and passed in a 36-hour legislative sprint, a dark money nonprofit linked to the natural gas industry pushed for legislation. We’re talking about it on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Homemade moonshine could become legal in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio lawmaker wants to make homemade moonshine legal in the Buckeye State. On January 11, Republican State Senator Frank Hoagland introduced Senate Bill 13 which would legalize the home distilling of alcoholic beverages in the state of Ohio. According to the proposed legislation, residents would...
Householder seeks to prevent recordings being played in corruption trial
In recently-filed documents, former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder argued against some of the evidence the federal prosecutors want to bring against him.
Trumbull County indictments: Jan. 18, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Ohio
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Ohio House Republicans push ethics reform bill ahead of Householder corruption trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of Ohio House Republicans are calling for changing state ethics law to require greater disclosure from lobbyists and utility board nominees while restricting elected officials from holding corporate board positions, among other changes. Rep. Derek Merrin, from the Toledo area, said the bill would...
YAHOO!
House of Horrors: Who's who in Canton torture case
The ongoing aggravated murder trial of Jeremy Morlock is both disturbing for the details about torture that took place inside a Canton home and confusing to follow because of how many suspects and victims there are in the case. Six people are facing charges ranging from aggravated murder to gross...
