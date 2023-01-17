ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

GoFundMe set up for Shoreline business owner injured in violent mugging

 3 days ago
rentonreporter.com

Suspects set car on fire after drive-by shooting

Two men were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in Renton on Jan. 16 and police say the shooting suspects set the involved vehicle on fire then next day. Renton Police officers responded to a report of two adult males who fled to a nearby business after being shot in the 1200 Block of Union Avenue NE around 9:54 p.m. on Monday night.
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
q13fox.com

Tess Babauta: Woman sentenced to 41 months in prison for robbing Bonney Lake mobile phone store

Tess Babauta was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to Robbery 1st Degree. She robbed the Metro PCS store in Bonney Lake in December of 2021. Babauta was not a fan of The Spotlight's coverage. Detectives say she was recorded on a jail call asking a friend to play the story for her, saying: "I just want to hear what David Rose is saying about me because he is a f****** punk a** dumb a** b*****."
BONNEY LAKE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Police respond to restaurant following 23rd and Jackson gunfire

Gunfire in a disturbance outside an area restaurant brought police swarming to 23rd and Jackson in the Central District Wednesday afternoon. According to East Precinct radio updates, police were called to Catfish Corner on the northwest corner of the intersection just before 3:15 PM after multiple 911 callers reported five to six gunshots in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder

SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
SEATAC, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Sequim

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim. Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.
SEQUIM, WA
q13fox.com

Police call recent teen violence 'interpersonal conflict,' gang expert says call it what it is

The Spotlight's David Rose sits down with gang specialist and former corrections officer Gabriel Morales, who's worked at the King County Jail for 25 years and as an instructor at the Washington Criminal Justice Training Center for another 20 years. They're talking about "the G-word”—gangs—which Morales says Tacoma Police refuse to talk about when investigating the recent spate of teen violence, instead calling it "interpersonal conflict."
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Residential structure fire in LFP sends smoke billowing into the sky

Shoreline Fire responded to a residential fire in the 4700 block of NE 192nd Pl in Lake Forest Park around 5:30pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The fire was extinguished in just over 20 minutes. One person was home at the time of the incident and that person escaped unharmed.There were no injuries to firefighters.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Edmonds - Kingston run goes to 1-boat service after prop bent by underwater log

One of the 12 foot long propeller blades on the ferry Puyallup was bent badly last week after it likely hit an underwater log. According to Richmond Beach resident and Shoreline Area News contributor John Slomnicki, "Last week, the water between Richmond Beach and Kingston was a Sargasso Sea of floating logs from recent King Tides."
EDMONDS, WA

