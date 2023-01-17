GoFundMe set up for Shoreline business owner injured in violent mugging

Read full article on original website
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
rentonreporter.com
Suspects set car on fire after drive-by shooting
Two men were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in Renton on Jan. 16 and police say the shooting suspects set the involved vehicle on fire then next day. Renton Police officers responded to a report of two adult males who fled to a nearby business after being shot in the 1200 Block of Union Avenue NE around 9:54 p.m. on Monday night.
q13fox.com
2 men shot, killed in South Seattle, feet away from terrified residents of encampment
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood early this morning. Two men were shot in a car just after midnight near a homeless encampment at Fifth and S Michigan St. Some camp residents were just feet away from the victims and said they heard around seven shots.
KATU.com
2 men shot, killed at Seattle encampment were trying to stay warm in their car
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man who was in a vehicle that was shot up at a Seattle homeless encampment Thursday morning said he and his two friends were inside a car trying to stay warm when they were targeted. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near 5th Ave...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police: Suspect arrested for DUI after crashing car in front of officer
SEATTLE - Police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of DUI and causing a car crash in downtown Seattle early Thursday morning. A Seattle Police officer was patrolling downtown around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, when he spotted a BMW sedan reportedly driving the wrong way on a one-way street. The officer followed...
q13fox.com
Tess Babauta: Woman sentenced to 41 months in prison for robbing Bonney Lake mobile phone store
Tess Babauta was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to Robbery 1st Degree. She robbed the Metro PCS store in Bonney Lake in December of 2021. Babauta was not a fan of The Spotlight's coverage. Detectives say she was recorded on a jail call asking a friend to play the story for her, saying: "I just want to hear what David Rose is saying about me because he is a f****** punk a** dumb a** b*****."
q13fox.com
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
capitolhillseattle.com
Police respond to restaurant following 23rd and Jackson gunfire
Gunfire in a disturbance outside an area restaurant brought police swarming to 23rd and Jackson in the Central District Wednesday afternoon. According to East Precinct radio updates, police were called to Catfish Corner on the northwest corner of the intersection just before 3:15 PM after multiple 911 callers reported five to six gunshots in the area.
KATU.com
Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder
SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Sequim
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim. Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.
q13fox.com
Suspect who stole $30,000 worth of sunglasses, merchandise arrested in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect who has allegedly stolen more than $30,000 worth of sunglasses from multiple retailers across the city. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), the suspect seen in the above photo has been stealing merchandise since July 2022. The OPD says they were able...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Woman injured self by head-butting partition, officers say
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. A 56-year-old Port Orchard woman ended up in the hospital on Jan. 7 after, according to a report from officers, she head-butted the cage separating the rear from the front seat of an officer’s patrol vehicle.
FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist
FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene
A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
q13fox.com
Police call recent teen violence 'interpersonal conflict,' gang expert says call it what it is
The Spotlight's David Rose sits down with gang specialist and former corrections officer Gabriel Morales, who's worked at the King County Jail for 25 years and as an instructor at the Washington Criminal Justice Training Center for another 20 years. They're talking about "the G-word”—gangs—which Morales says Tacoma Police refuse to talk about when investigating the recent spate of teen violence, instead calling it "interpersonal conflict."
q13fox.com
'It’s only a matter of time before something comes through my window:' Neighbors demand change to Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma neighborhood is on edge and demanding change, after they say dangerous car crashes continue to plague their street. On Jan. 16 around 7 p.m., a hit-and-driver totaled a woman’s car and damaged a home on the 6400 block of South Oakes Street. "It’s only...
81-year-old woman seriously injured in Seattle vehicular assault
An 81-year-old suffered a serious head injury after a collision with a vehicle in the First Hill neighborhood of Seattle on Wednesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian near Broadway and Marion Street. According to...
shorelineareanews.com
Residential structure fire in LFP sends smoke billowing into the sky
Shoreline Fire responded to a residential fire in the 4700 block of NE 192nd Pl in Lake Forest Park around 5:30pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The fire was extinguished in just over 20 minutes. One person was home at the time of the incident and that person escaped unharmed.There were no injuries to firefighters.
shorelineareanews.com
Edmonds - Kingston run goes to 1-boat service after prop bent by underwater log
One of the 12 foot long propeller blades on the ferry Puyallup was bent badly last week after it likely hit an underwater log. According to Richmond Beach resident and Shoreline Area News contributor John Slomnicki, "Last week, the water between Richmond Beach and Kingston was a Sargasso Sea of floating logs from recent King Tides."
