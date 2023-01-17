Nick McWilliams reporting – Richard Homrighausen is subject to thousands of dollars in fines, stemming from weddings fees he pocketed. The former Dover mayor, who is now barred from holding office in Ohio for life following a jury finding him guilty of a felony theft-in-office count, will not be subject to jail time as a part of the sentence from Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Thomakos.

