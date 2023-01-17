Read full article on original website
Current Canton Mayor Offers Advice for Would be Chief Executives
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People are coming out of the woodwork to say they’re running for Canton mayor. The man who’s been doing it the last seven years offers some advice. Tom Bernabei recommends being the first one in the office in the morning,...
Former Dover Mayor Avoids Prison, Probation Time at Sentencing
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No prison time and not even probation for the former mayor of Dover, sentenced Tuesday on theft in office charges. But 74-year-old Richard Homrighausen must pay over $17,000 in audit costs, fees and restitution for performing weddings but not turning the fees over to the city.
Suit Dismissed in Canton Officer-Involved Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A civil lawsuit filed by the family of James Williams against the city of Canton and the police officer who shot Williams to death early last year. That suit has been dismissed. Widow Marquetta Williams fired her law firm last month and...
Canton Murder Trial Includes Tales of Torture
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The murder trial of a Canton man is weaving a web of kidnapping and torture. It provides some insight into what Joseph Pomeroy evidently went through before his body was found along a road in Canton Township last May. That discovery was...
Mail carrier held at gunpoint in Akron neighborhood
The Akron Police Department has released a photo of one of two suspects who robbed a U.S. Postal carrier.
Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February. 50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when...
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
Carroll Fire Ruled Arson
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
House of Horrors: Who's who in Canton torture case
The ongoing aggravated murder trial of Jeremy Morlock is both disturbing for the details about torture that took place inside a Canton home and confusing to follow because of how many suspects and victims there are in the case. Six people are facing charges ranging from aggravated murder to gross...
Gunnoe Prepares to Step Aside, Expresses Thanks
Nick McWilliams reporting – As court proceedings continue for Richard Homrighausen related to theft and other charges, Dover will see a new sitting mayor soon. Homrighausen, found guilty of a felony count of theft and multiple other transgressions, will never be able to hold an elected office in Ohio, leaving the mayor seat empty in the city.
Homrighausen Receives Fines for Criminal Sentencing
Nick McWilliams reporting – Richard Homrighausen is subject to thousands of dollars in fines, stemming from weddings fees he pocketed. The former Dover mayor, who is now barred from holding office in Ohio for life following a jury finding him guilty of a felony theft-in-office count, will not be subject to jail time as a part of the sentence from Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Thomakos.
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
3News Investigates: Serial cyberstalker from Ravenna gets more than a decade in prison for multiple offenses
AKRON, Ohio — A Ravenna man whose crimes were previously profiled by 3News Investigates will spend more than a decade in prison for multiple sexual offenses against women and young girls. Andrew "Andy" Drabic, 33, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of cyberstalking, attempted sexual exploitation of a...
Pandemic Government Money for Nonprofits
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Pandemic assistance for non-profit organizations in Stark County. The Regional Planning Commission will administer the distribution of $500,000 in COVID relief funding. Commissioner Richard Regula says it’s CDBG money from the Ohio Department of Development. The money can cover various expenses...
One person dead in Dillonvale crash
DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
Ohio High School and Jr. High were on soft lockdown on Wednesday
An Ohio High School and Jr. High were on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning. Buckeye Local High School and the Jr. High said they were on a soft lockdown for about 30 minutes. The school said they had Toronto Police, Steubenville Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s on the scene. Law enforcement did a sweep of […]
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint by 2 men in Akron, police say
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed Wednesday evening in Akron, according to the Akron Police Department.
Family of Streetsboro woman murdered in 1992 trying to block husband's parole
Streetsboro Police Lt. Troy Beaver still remembers the first inkling that the phone call he answered nearly 30 years ago was going to be more than just a welfare check. "There was just blood all over the walls everywhere," he said of the scene. It was Aug. 3, 1992. Beaver...
