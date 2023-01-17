Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs
Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio
The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
Parents suing Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and gender identity with children as young […]
Parents sue Ohio school district over LGBTQ inclusion efforts and alleged 'indoctrination'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/TND) — A Republican group representing some parents is suing Hilliard City Schools in federal court in the latest clash between the district and parents. Attorney Joshua Brown, counsel for the Ohio Republican Council of Clubs, said in the lawsuit that he is representing parents who believe...
Proposal rejected for Ohio State student apartments in place of church, campus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A campus bar frequented by Ohio State University students and Buckeyes fans has been spared a fatal blow – for now. The University Area Commission rejected a proposed 8-story student apartment complex on the northwest corner of Lane Avenue and High Street at its January meeting Wednesday night. After emphatic public […]
Application Under Review For Proposed Gas Pipeline To Feed Intel; Delaware County Impacted
As we have shared more than once in stories concerning the construction of two silicon chip manufacturing facilities for Intel in northeast Licking County, the closeness of Delaware County – the border of which is just a few thousand feet away – is certain to be impacted by the project.
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two school districts in central Ohio are responding after video posted online shows school employees talking about critical race theory in the school systems. Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools are the two districts addressing this. Both districts said the videos were recorded under false pretenses and the employees did not […]
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
Franklin Park residents frustrated with dumping site
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents in Franklin Park say they're proud to be a part of a thriving community, but some say it's bad apples that are leaving dumping sites that are a blight to the neighborhood. The residents say a dumping pile has been building up behind a property...
Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude
A new set of factors emerged in winter 2021-22. The first opened a previously unexposed window into the failed interworking of the Assistant City Attorney liaison for the Columbus Police Department (CPD). I first learned about this from a conversation with an exceptionally knowledgeable, professional CPD officer about why he was not permitted to give a citation or tow a car that was parked illegally.
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
Rep. Joyce Beatty calls for postmaster general to resign in wake of mail carrier robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's happened again: another postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Columbus. This time at the corner of South 5th and East Engler streets in downtown. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a suspect put a handgun to the mail carriers stomach and demanded his keys. The mail carrier handed the keys over and the suspect got into a silver sedan and drove away.
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
Brenneman announces May 31 retirement as executive director for United Way of Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- United Way of Knox County Executive Director Kelly Brenneman announced she will retire May 31 from the position she has held since 2015. United Way of Knox County has been a health and human service organization serving Mount Vernon and neighboring communities since 1951.
Former Columbus vice officer's federal trial delayed until July
A former Columbus Police vice officer who fatally shot a woman in the back of an unmarked car five years ago will not face federal trial this month. Andrew Mitchell's trial in the U.S. District Court in Columbus is now scheduled for July 24 after a defense request to push it back was granted.
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
