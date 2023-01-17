Read full article on original website
Ambev Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 4.43% down. Ambev’s last close was $2.71, 18.37% under its 52-week high of $3.32. The last session, NYSE ended with Ambev (ABEV) sliding 1.09% to $2.71. NYSE rose 0.37% to $15,918.37,...
Ormat Technologies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Rent-A-Center (RCII), Crown Castle International (CCI), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Ramco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), Ramco (RPT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) 9.41% 2023-01-06 11:07:09. Ramco (RPT) 5.09% 2023-01-15 21:13:07. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3.42% 2023-01-16 03:09:07.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Riot Blockchain Is Up By 9%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Riot Blockchain‘s pre-market value is already 9.3% up. Riot Blockchain’s last close was $6.02, 74.56% under its 52-week high of $23.66. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) dropping 2.11% to $6.02. NASDAQ rose...
Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says bitcoin is a 'waste of time' and a fraud, and warns Russia-Ukraine war is threat to the global economy
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed bitcoin as a "hyped-up fraud" speaking in an interview at Davos. Dimon, a vocal crypto skeptic, has pointed to illegal activity in the industry to make his points in the past. He also warned that war between Russia and Ukraine is the biggest threat to...
Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Banco Santander Brasil Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Banco Santander Brasil‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% down. Banco Santander Brasil’s last close was $5.86, 26.57% under its 52-week high of $7.98. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) sliding 0.85% to...
Carnival Plc Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) jumped by a staggering 30.79% in 21 sessions from $7.21 at 2022-12-29, to $9.43 at 22:43 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.37% to $15,918.37, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Heico Corporation Is Down By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Heico Corporation‘s pre-market value is already 6.15% down. Heico Corporation’s last close was $165.46, 0.2% below its 52-week high of $165.79. The last session, NYSE finished with Heico Corporation (HEI) rising 0.13% to $165.46. NYSE slid...
Sorrento Therapeutics Already 7% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 7.08% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $1.13, 75.06% under its 52-week high of $4.53. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) dropping 5.04% to $1.13. NASDAQ rose...
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
Home and Away: Bank of Japan, China Data, Davos Distract From Bank Earnings as Yields Rise, Stocks Retreat
(Tuesday Market Open) Following Friday’s mixed earnings performance from four of the largest U.S. banks, Tuesday kicked off with more mixed results from two closely followed names in investment banking. That, along with overnight weakness in Europe and Asia, helped set a negative tone in the premarket. As investors...
USD/CNH Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.77. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.044% up from its 52-week low and 0.28% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
