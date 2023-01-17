ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Ambev Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 4.43% down. Ambev’s last close was $2.71, 18.37% under its 52-week high of $3.32. The last session, NYSE ended with Ambev (ABEV) sliding 1.09% to $2.71. NYSE rose 0.37% to $15,918.37,...
via.news

Ormat Technologies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Rent-A-Center (RCII), Crown Castle International (CCI), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news

Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Ramco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), Ramco (RPT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) 9.41% 2023-01-06 11:07:09. Ramco (RPT) 5.09% 2023-01-15 21:13:07. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3.42% 2023-01-16 03:09:07.
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
via.news

Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Banco Santander Brasil Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Banco Santander Brasil‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% down. Banco Santander Brasil’s last close was $5.86, 26.57% under its 52-week high of $7.98. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) sliding 0.85% to...
via.news

Carnival Plc Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) jumped by a staggering 30.79% in 21 sessions from $7.21 at 2022-12-29, to $9.43 at 22:43 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.37% to $15,918.37, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains.
kalkinemedia.com

US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
via.news

USD/CNH Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.77. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.044% up from its 52-week low and 0.28% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...

Community Policy