SmileDirectClub Already 10% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 10.71% down. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.56, 81.94% below its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) sliding 5.88% to $0.56. NASDAQ dropped 1.24% to $10,957.01,...
TENNESSEE STATE
via.news

Flex Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Flex‘s pre-market value is already 4.33% up. Flex’s last close was $24.03, 0.21% under its 52-week high of $24.08. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Flex (FLEX) rising 2.47% to $24.03. NASDAQ rose 0.71% to $11,079.16,...
via.news

Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Banco Santander Brasil Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Banco Santander Brasil‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% down. Banco Santander Brasil’s last close was $5.86, 26.57% under its 52-week high of $7.98. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) sliding 0.85% to...
via.news

American Water Works Already 5% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and American Water Works‘s pre-market value is already 5% down. American Water Works’s last close was $158.87, 8.63% below its 52-week high of $173.87. The last session, NYSE ended with American Water Works (AWK) falling 0.35% to...
via.news

Carnival Plc Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) jumped by a staggering 30.79% in 21 sessions from $7.21 at 2022-12-29, to $9.43 at 22:43 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.37% to $15,918.37, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains.
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

Vulcan Materials Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Franchise Group (FRG), Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), Kellogg Company (K) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
ALABAMA STATE
via.news

Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Ramco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), Ramco (RPT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) 9.41% 2023-01-06 11:07:09. Ramco (RPT) 5.09% 2023-01-15 21:13:07. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3.42% 2023-01-16 03:09:07.
GEORGIA STATE
massdevice.com

FDA clears new sepsis diagnostic from Cytovale

Cytovale announced today that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its IntelliSep test for the early detection of sepsis. San Francisco-based Cytovale designed IntelliSep to provide test results in under 10 minutes. The emergency department-focused tool helps clinicians recognize sepsis and make time-sensitive critical decisions. It provides actionable answers directly from a standard blood draw.
via.news

Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
CONNECTICUT STATE
via.news

QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
CALIFORNIA STATE

