via.news

Ambev Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 4.43% down. Ambev’s last close was $2.71, 18.37% under its 52-week high of $3.32. The last session, NYSE ended with Ambev (ABEV) sliding 1.09% to $2.71. NYSE rose 0.37% to $15,918.37,...
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Interesting Engineering

This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout

Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Industrial Distribution

Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
Benzinga

Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space

SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
via.news

Wayfair Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Wayfair‘s pre-market value is already 4.46% up. Wayfair’s last close was $43.23, 85.49% under its 52-week high of $298.00. The last session, NYSE ended with Wayfair (W) jumping 2.61% to $43.23. NYSE jumped 0.37% to $15,918.37,...
Medagadget.com

Single-Use Bioreactor Market to Surpass US$ 2,768.3 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 15.6% | Sartorius AG, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Merck KgaA.

Single-use bioreactors are developing as a key technique in the field of pharma. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organization utilize single-use bioreactors for virus inactivation, cell harvesting, purification, filtration, and media and buffer preparation, amidst others. Single-use bioreactor can encourage effective methods for pharma industries to speed up and protect start-up and product growth. Hence, single-use bioreactors have now been an internal part of biotech production services.
via.news

Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Banco Santander Brasil Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Banco Santander Brasil‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% down. Banco Santander Brasil’s last close was $5.86, 26.57% under its 52-week high of $7.98. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) sliding 0.85% to...
via.news

Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Ramco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), Ramco (RPT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) 9.41% 2023-01-06 11:07:09. Ramco (RPT) 5.09% 2023-01-15 21:13:07. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3.42% 2023-01-16 03:09:07.
via.news

Novavax Stock Went Down By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 30.53% in 21 sessions from $17.23 at 2022-12-14, to $11.97 at 13:03 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
via.news

Atrion Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) rose 9.3% to $691.02 at 13:27 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
