Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Ambev Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 4.43% down. Ambev’s last close was $2.71, 18.37% under its 52-week high of $3.32. The last session, NYSE ended with Ambev (ABEV) sliding 1.09% to $2.71. NYSE rose 0.37% to $15,918.37,...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Riot Blockchain Is Up By 9%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Riot Blockchain‘s pre-market value is already 9.3% up. Riot Blockchain’s last close was $6.02, 74.56% under its 52-week high of $23.66. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) dropping 2.11% to $6.02. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Banco Santander Brasil Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Banco Santander Brasil‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% down. Banco Santander Brasil’s last close was $5.86, 26.57% under its 52-week high of $7.98. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) sliding 0.85% to...
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Already 7% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 7.08% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $1.13, 75.06% under its 52-week high of $4.53. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) dropping 5.04% to $1.13. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
Novavax Stock Went Down By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 30.53% in 21 sessions from $17.23 at 2022-12-14, to $11.97 at 13:03 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
via.news
10x Genomics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 27% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) rose by a staggering 27.65% in 21 sessions from $35.33 at 2023-01-03, to $45.10 at 14:59 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,875.44, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 33.07% in 10 sessions from $48.93 at 2023-01-04, to $65.11 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Atrion Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) rose 9.3% to $691.02 at 13:27 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Heico Corporation Is Down By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Heico Corporation‘s pre-market value is already 6.15% down. Heico Corporation’s last close was $165.46, 0.2% below its 52-week high of $165.79. The last session, NYSE finished with Heico Corporation (HEI) rising 0.13% to $165.46. NYSE slid...
via.news
Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Ramco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), Ramco (RPT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) 9.41% 2023-01-06 11:07:09. Ramco (RPT) 5.09% 2023-01-15 21:13:07. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3.42% 2023-01-16 03:09:07.
via.news
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 3.57% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Coffee (KC) is $155.10. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 607, 96.72% below its average volume of 18513.65. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Ormat Technologies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Rent-A-Center (RCII), Crown Castle International (CCI), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Xenetic Biosciences jumping 12.73% to $0.43 on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 0.14% to $11,095.11, after five successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today.
via.news
Biolase And Clean Diesel Technologies On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Biolase, Gyrodyne, and Cadiz. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Biolase (BIOL) 0.51 14.61% 2023-01-17...
via.news
Alimera Sciences And SmileDirectClub On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Alimera Sciences, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Sphere 3D Corp.. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST)
via.news
CBOE Over 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.97% for the last session’s close. At 04:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.71. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.71 and 0.63% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.58.
via.news
OSI Systems And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – OSI Systems (OSIS), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Franklin Covey Company (FC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
via.news
Kosmos Energy Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $5.95 to $7.85 at 14:24 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $15,598.66, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kosmos Energy’s...
Comments / 0