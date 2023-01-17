Read full article on original website
Colder temperatures, snow showers after today!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning will be rainy, but by the afternoon, nicer conditions are expected, with temperatures well above-average for this time of year. After today, however, colder temperatures are on the way, along with more precipitation chances. Find out more in the video above!. A low-pressure system...
Big Weather Transition on the Horizon
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
Roller Coaster Ride in Temperatures This Week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The soggy morning start will give way to dry weather and cloudy skies this afternoon, so windshield wipers won’t be needed for the drive home. Temperatures will stay above average, with near record warmth on Thursday! Beckley and Bluefield’s record highs are 60-61 degrees, respectively. In the wake of the front that will bring rain Thursday evening, blustery and cooler, but more seasonable weather returns on Friday. There is slight upside potential for a few flurries on Friday and slightly colder temperatures than what is currently in the forecast, so stay tuned for updates this week. The threat for showers return late this weekend.
Wind Advisory Through 4 PM Friday
WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY. * WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest, and southeast West Virginia, along and west of the Blue Ridge. *...
Strong winds Thursday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio as cold front slams the area
(WOWK) The region will see very warm temperatures on Thursday, well into the mid 60s for afternoon highs despite morning rain. The wind will be strong, up around or higher than 30 miles per hour at times early and again toward the evening. See the slide show below for an idea of wind speeds through […]
13 News’ Winter Weather Special: What to know about West Virginia winter
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Watch Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins and Meteorologists Bryan Hughes and Chris Knoll talk about what you need to know for the winter in our very own Winter Weather Special.
Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia. The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow. The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees,...
Snow in the forecast; winter weather advisories issued for parts of WV
(LOOTPRESS) – A low pressure system will result in unsettled weather into the weekend. Rounds of showers, along with gusty winds, arrives this morning, as the low tracks up the Ohio Valley. The associated cold front crosses late this evening, followed by modestly cold air for Friday into the...
West Virginia gas prices rise 12 cents from last week
The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 12 cents higher this week at $3.309 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.309Average price during the week of January 9, 2023 $3.183Average price during the week of […]
West Virginia likely to complete Dry January
West Virginia is the second most-likely state to finish Dry January, according to a study by PriceListo.
What is a zipper merge and why don’t we use it in West Virginia?
Some states use something called a "zipper merge" to cut down to one lane on multi-lane roads, but West Virginia prefers the alternate "early merge."
2023 WV Chocolate, Wine, and Shine Festival is February 11
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chocolate, Wine, & Shine Festival is near. The WV Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival showcases chocolatiers, confectionaries, specialty foods, West Virginia wineries, legal moonshine distilleries, and many artisan vendors at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center in Morgantown WV. The festival...
HARDY coming to State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. Kelly Collins, the […]
The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia
Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash in St. Albans, West Virginia
UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say no one was transported from the scene of the crash for medical treatment. ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in St. Albans. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:25 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. […]
West Virginia resolution would make the fiddle the states instrument
A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.” The fiddle arrived in Appalachia in the 18th century with […]
West Virginia considers state holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash
West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago. The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team. According to the legislation, Nov. 14, or “Marshall University […]
Winter Weather Advisory for Tomorrow
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Generally a mix of freezing rain and sleet with ice accumulations under a tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer.
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck. But is it legal?
