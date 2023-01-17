Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The soggy morning start will give way to dry weather and cloudy skies this afternoon, so windshield wipers won’t be needed for the drive home. Temperatures will stay above average, with near record warmth on Thursday! Beckley and Bluefield’s record highs are 60-61 degrees, respectively. In the wake of the front that will bring rain Thursday evening, blustery and cooler, but more seasonable weather returns on Friday. There is slight upside potential for a few flurries on Friday and slightly colder temperatures than what is currently in the forecast, so stay tuned for updates this week. The threat for showers return late this weekend.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO