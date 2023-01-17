ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com

There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB

Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

WATCH: Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future After Playoff Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady faced questions about his NFL future after his team's 31-14 playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday (January 16) night. Brady, 45, is set to become a free agent should he continue his playing career for a 24th season, following a 2022...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Defensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced a few major coaching staff changes. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has been fired after three seasons with the team. McDaniel suggested the move was in the best interest of the team. "I am grateful for Josh's ...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday

It wasn't a good night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.  They got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 after they were down by as many as 24 in the second half. They couldn't do anything on either side of the ball as their struggles from the regular season carried over in a big ...
TAMPA, FL
WVNews

Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations start vs. Giants in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the good fortune the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed ahead of their postseason opener and it’s no wonder they’re feeling great about a Super Bowl run. Jalen Hurts is healthy (enough) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed two games late...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Player Hunted, Killed Mountain Lion

Now that he's done chasing quarterbacks, Derek Wolfe diverted his attention to a more dangerous opponent. The former NFL defensive lineman said on Instagram that he took down a giant male mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood." Wolfe received a call asking for assistance ...
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC

