Read full article on original website
Related
Man in Wheelchair Kicks Friends Out of Home for Excluding Him from New Year Celebration
Is it ever justified to exclude someone with a disability from a social event?. The US population is comprised of a variety of people, including citizens who live with a variety of disabilities that affect their mobility, health, or psychological state.
The Jewish Press
What Jews Think About Non-Jews – AJC’s Arabic-Language Video Outreach
The American Jewish Committee (AJC) on Wednesday announced the release of a new outreach video, “What Jews Think About Non-Jews” (kayfa yaraa al-yahud ghayr al-yahud). The Arabic-language video seeks to correct common misconceptions about Jews, Judaism, and Jewish peoplehood by addressing four myths prevalent in the Arab world, the AJC said in its statement.
The Jewish Press
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Vaera: Super-Prayer Powers
Moses interacts with God in a most unusual, powerful, and effective way when he brings the plagues upon Egypt. The Bat Ayin on Exodus 6:3 learns from the encounters a variety of insights that he believes can make our own interactions with God more powerful, and how our prayers can strive towards the level of prophecy, blessings and even creation.
The Jewish Press
The Great Crocodile Of The Nile
Our haftara starts with a couple of verses as a prologue referencing the wondrous “judgments” Hashem will perform to settle scores with those antagonizing Israel (Yechezkel 28:26). It then proceeds to describe Yechezkel’s prophecy to Pharaoh, the king of Mitzrayim. Not the same Pharaoh that enslaved Israel, but it’s clear there’s a straight line connecting them. It’s not so clear why our prophet has been commanded to deliver a message to a foreign king of a distant nation. This is not a common occurrence. To better understand the reasoning, we will want to look more closely at the message and its import.
hotelnewsme.com
ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR AT ARMANI HOTEL THIS FEBRUARY
Armani Hotel Dubai is the perfect destination for a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, a special occasion, or an indulgent treat. Watch as award-winning dining options, luxurious spa facilities and signature Armani hospitality combine to create the ultimate experiences that create lifelong memories. With picturesque outdoor terrace seating along with a range of sensational dining outlets, Armani Hotel Dubai should be your number one choice to experience unrivalled opulence and sophistication this February.
The Jewish Press
What Is The Proper Thing To Do When Seeing Someone Who Is Mesurav L’Din At A Simcha, Jewish Communal Event, Or Some Other Place Where You Can’t Just Leave?
What is the proper thing to do when seeing someone who is mesurav l’din at a simcha, Jewish communal event, or some other place where you can’t just leave?. A person who refuses to appear at a beit din despite being asked to appear three times, the beit din can issue a seruv against this person. The seruv by itself is just a warning. It becomes more serious after repeated warnings. At that point the beit din might place this person in cherem which in essence forbids anyone from having any association or contact with this person or even (for a male) to be counted as part of a minyan.
Travel organisation offering volunteering trips abroad relaunched
A travel operator offering young people the “life-changing” chance to volunteer in developing countries has relaunched after it went into liquidation last year.Raleigh International, which previously traded as Raleigh International Trust, was badly hit by the impact on global travel during the Covid-19 pandemic and went into voluntary liquidation in May.It was acquired by the Impact Travel Group earlier this year and will continue to offer trips abroad for 17 to 24-year-olds who wish to volunteer, including a new adventure to South Africa.The Prince and Princess of Wales are among its 55,000 alumni.Also among the alumni is 26-year-old masters student...
The Jewish Press
Good Question, BETTER Answer
Have you heard of an a fortiori legal argument? In the Talmud, it is known as kal v’chomer. The idea is that we can derive a law that applies to something major from a law that applies to something minor via simple logic. For example, if crossing a stop sign incurs a $100 fine, then surely crossing a red light should incur at least the same penalty.
Comments / 0