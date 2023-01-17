What is the proper thing to do when seeing someone who is mesurav l’din at a simcha, Jewish communal event, or some other place where you can’t just leave?. A person who refuses to appear at a beit din despite being asked to appear three times, the beit din can issue a seruv against this person. The seruv by itself is just a warning. It becomes more serious after repeated warnings. At that point the beit din might place this person in cherem which in essence forbids anyone from having any association or contact with this person or even (for a male) to be counted as part of a minyan.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO