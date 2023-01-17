Read full article on original website
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 17, 2023
State College at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m. Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Steel-High athlete Jaeion Perry grabs offer from Mid-American Conference program
Jaeion Perry was Steel-High’s jack-of-all-trades during the Rollers’ sprint to the 2022 PIAA Class 1A title. On Wednesday, Perry picked up another offer to keep his football career going at the next level. A three-year starter and multiple All-State selection, Perry announced on social media that Kent State...
See MLive Saginaw boys basketball rankings, teams trending up
With the boys basketball team hitting the midway point of the season, Saginaw-area team are rounding into form for runs at conference titles, rivalry wins and even the playoffs. Check out the Saginaw-area boys basketball rankings, including five teams trending up, as of Jan. 19, 2023:
Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - It was the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday and the Chargers girls basketball junior varsity team keeps rolling. Spotswood kept its unbeaten steak going with a 55-48 victory over East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. The victory was the Chargers 10th in a row. Ella Calandruccio led the Chargers with a game-high 27 points. Calandruccio also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alex Nault added nine points with eight rebounds and five blocks. Tatum Jones and Danielle Salvesen both chipped in eight points. Salvesen also grabbed 11 rebounds. Spotswood will look to keep the steak going against Carteret High School's junior varsity team on Wednesday. Game time is at 4 p.m.
‘It’s a 10′: Steel-High wide receiver Durrell Ceasar Jr. banks first Division I offer
There certainly were hundreds of pressure-packed moments for Steel-High during a memorable 2022 football season. All the Rollers did was reel off 13 straight wins and claim the program’s fourth overall PIAA title with a 22-8 victory over Union Area in early December. Wideout Durrell Ceasar Jr. provided much...
Bishop McDevitt boys hoops outlasts Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball outlasted Camp Hill Thursday night, 59-54, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game. The Lions stayed within striking distance of the Crusaders in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap. Benjamin Ellis had a game-high 20 points for Camp Hill (2-13 overall, 2-8 division) and Richard Lutkins added 14 more.
Sophia Formica, Kamya Jenkins lead Bishop McDevitt girls hoops past Camp Hill, 75-36
Sophia Formica and Kamyra Jenkins led the way for Bishop McDevitt as the Crusaders earned a comfortable 75-36 Mid-Penn Capital win over Camp Hill Thursday. 18 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill in girls high school basketball. Formica and Jenkins netted 12 points apiece to pace the Crusaders. Teammate...
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 17: Central earns narrow win over Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. In a game full of back-and-forth action, the Springfield Central boys basketball team earned a close victory over Longmeadow on Tuesday night, 58-57. The Lancers held a two-point lead going into the final eight minutes, but a 17-point fourth quarter helped the Golden Eagles get the win.
With senior Jayden Eager out, Mechanicsburg relying on fearless freshmen class to press on
While the movie script remains, Mechanicsburg is now dealing with an entirely new set of edits for the remainder of the girls basketball season. Senior guard Jayden Eager, injured during a Dec. 13 clash at Milton Hershey, will miss the remainder of the season. Surgery to repair her injured knee is slated for Friday.
Prep Soccer: Hesperia squeezes past Oak Hills with late game-winning goal
The Hesperia boys soccer team kicked off the second round of Mojave River League action with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Oak Hills on Thursday. The teams played to a 3-3 draw earlier in the month and appeared to be set on another tie Thursday. But Ethan Rummler scored on...
Boys basketball: Vote for the Varsity 845 Player of the Week
Nominations are pulled from reports sent to Varsity 845. Players from Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties are eligible. Go to RecordOnline.com/sports and click on the Varsity 845 boys basketball Player of the Week. Vote as often as you like (please, no computer bot voting) until 3 p.m. Friday. Winners will be announced via Twitter @Varsity845.
huntleyvoice.com
Girls Varsity Basketball vs Dundee-Crown, 1.13.23
Girls varsity basketball takes on Dundee-Crown. They took the lead right from the start with the score 17-0. By the final quarter, the Raiders took the victory. Final score, 55-26.
sfstandard.com
Peninsula High School Basketball Team Held to Nine Points by Rival
Every few months, a high school team makes headlines for a lopsided score, and the coach’s integrity and sportsmanship are questioned after the team runs up the score in a blowout. But what about running down the opponent’s score?. Menlo-Atherton’s boys basketball team produced one of those head-turning...
‘A lot of my hard work has paid off’: Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merrill receives first offer from Division I program
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said before the year that his freshman lineman Tyler Merrill was going to generate Division I interest at some point. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That day has already come. On Wednesday, Merrill announced on Twitter that...
