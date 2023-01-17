ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - It was the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday and the Chargers girls basketball junior varsity team keeps rolling. Spotswood kept its unbeaten steak going with a 55-48 victory over East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. The victory was the Chargers 10th in a row. Ella Calandruccio led the Chargers with a game-high 27 points. Calandruccio also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alex Nault added nine points with eight rebounds and five blocks. Tatum Jones and Danielle Salvesen both chipped in eight points. Salvesen also grabbed 11 rebounds. Spotswood will look to keep the steak going against Carteret High School's junior varsity team on Wednesday. Game time is at 4 p.m. 
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 17: Central earns narrow win over Longmeadow & more

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. In a game full of back-and-forth action, the Springfield Central boys basketball team earned a close victory over Longmeadow on Tuesday night, 58-57. The Lancers held a two-point lead going into the final eight minutes, but a 17-point fourth quarter helped the Golden Eagles get the win.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Boys basketball: Vote for the Varsity 845 Player of the Week

Nominations are pulled from reports sent to Varsity 845. Players from Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties are eligible. Go to RecordOnline.com/sports and click on the Varsity 845 boys basketball Player of the Week. Vote as often as you like (please, no computer bot voting) until 3 p.m. Friday. Winners will be announced via Twitter @Varsity845.
GOSHEN, NY
Peninsula High School Basketball Team Held to Nine Points by Rival

Every few months, a high school team makes headlines for a lopsided score, and the coach’s integrity and sportsmanship are questioned after the team runs up the score in a blowout. But what about running down the opponent’s score?. Menlo-Atherton’s boys basketball team produced one of those head-turning...
