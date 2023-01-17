Read full article on original website
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendal Briles is headed back to the Big 12 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at TCU. He leaves Arkansas after three seasons. The former Baylor assistant takes over for Garrett Riley. The younger brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley is headed to Clemson to call plays. Briles served under his dad, former Baylor coach Art Briles. The elder Briles was fired in 2016 because of allegations of sexual assault by football players. Kendal Briles stayed on for another season with the Bears after his dad was fired.
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have found a woman’s body in a field near the home of a Dallas area man who has been arrested in the disappearance of a woman who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains were discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, but have not yet been identified. The Collin County sheriff's office said the body will be further examined by a medical examiner. Ocastor Ferguson, who is 32, was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping charge in the disappearance of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing on Jan. 11. Ferguson remained in jail Thursday. Records did not list an attorney for him.
