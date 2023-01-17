Read full article on original website
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Fake Cannabis Tycoon Admits To $35M Fraudulent Scheme
It’s not just Congressional wannabes who invent lies about themselves to impress naïve voters and dupe their own party, it seems such posers have seeped into the cannabis industry as well. And, they're not just enhancing their resumé, they're stealing loads of money. Justin Costello, who posed...
How Much Would $100 Invested In Shiba Inu Today Be Worth If Meme Coin Returned To The Shiboshi Hype Era Levels
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is once again catching the eye of cryptocurrency investors. The Ethereum ETH/USD-based meme coin has soared 20.5% to 0.00001259 over a period of 24 hours at the time of writing. Over the week, SHIB’s gains have been even more impressive as the coin has shot up 40.4%....
Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
Lifeist's CannMart Launches Multi-Pack Formats Across Several Cannabis Concentrate Categories In Ontario
CannMart Inc. a wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit of Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M, has leveraged market research and consumer insights to introduce several higher margin multi-pack offerings in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store. CannMart made its multi-pack entrance into Ontario with the Roilty Shatter Pack: Catacomb...
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
Jim Rickards Says China's Population Decline 'Just The Start:' This Will Be An 'Epic Collapse'
Best-selling author Jim Rickards has warned that the declining population in China will be disastrous and has termed it an "epic collapse." “China's population fell in 2022. That's just a start. They will lose 600 million people by 2070. Those left will be older, and more subject to Alzheimer's and dementia. This will be an epic collapse. One more nail in the coffin of the omnipotent China myth,” Rickards tweeted.
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Planet Fitness 'An Illegal Billing Operation With Gyms On The Side': Short Seller
A leading gym operator in the United States is the target of a new short report. The Thursday report from Bear Cave lays out a case that Planet Fitness has issues with overbilling, uncancellable memberships and is lying about the locations of its gyms. What Happened: With over 2,000 locations...
US Tracks Russian Ship Suspected Of Spying Off Hawaiian Coast; Expert Compares Strategy To Cold War Era
The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday said it has been tracking a Russian ship, suspected of spying, off the Hawaiian coast for weeks. What Happened: The U.S. Coast Guard, in a release, said the vessel is believed to be a Russian "intelligence gathering ship" amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington due to Vladimir Putin's raging war in Ukraine.
Commercial Drivers Forced To Choose Between Their Jobs And Their Medicine, Federal Law Is Clear
Individuals are disqualified to drive commercial motor vehicles if they use any Schedule I controlled substance. Can commercial drivers be medical marijuana patients?. Of course, they can. The question is – will they lose their jobs if they use the medicine prescribed by their doctor? Should they have to choose?
Why The Fed May Continue Raising Interest Rates Until Companies Stop 'Hoarding' Workers
U.S. companies appear to be "hoarding" workers by delaying layoffs. Bank of America says the Fed may not stop tightening until the job market normalizes. On Thursday, U.S. weekly jobless claims dropped to just 190,000, and that could be bad news for investors hoping for a Fed pivot by the end of the year.
Larry Summers Says It Would Be 'Catastrophic' For US To Default On Debt: 'God, I Wish We Could Move Past This'
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers reportedly said it would be "catastrophic" and "inconceivable" for the United States to default on its debt. Summers comments come in the backdrop of a looming crisis as the day on which the debt ceiling is expected to reach its statutory limit gets closer. Last...
Here's Where You Can Buy Legal Weed These Days: More Store Openings In These 3 States
Cansortium Inc. TIUM CNTMF, which operates under the Fluent brand announced the grand opening of its 29th medical cannabis dispensary in Florida and 32nd retail location nationwide. The Miami-based company also said it plans to open three additional store locations in Florida in the first half of 2023. "With the...
MediaSoft's Dental Content Marketing Services to Grow & Promote Clinics Released
With 2023 set to break new content marketing records across industries, MediaSoft introduces a revamped multi-channel marketing solution for dental practices in the US and beyond. Wan Chai, Hong Kong - January 19, 2023 — Now including custom ultra-specific branded content across six media types, MediaSoft's dental marketing solutions bring...
