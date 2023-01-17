Read full article on original website
Border Patrol agent describes danger at the border: 'We are paying for this in United States citizens' lives'
Dr. Phil hosted two experts to talk about the crisis at the American southern border. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd warned that it is in an unacceptable state.
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
First group of migrants arrive under new U.S. sponsorship policy
Washington — The first group of migrants allowed to come to the U.S. legally under an expanded private sponsorship immigration process arrived earlier this week, just days after it was launched by the Biden administration to discourage illegal border crossings, government figures obtained by CBS News show.Ten migrants have entered the U.S. under the program, which will allow up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans with American-based financial sponsors to fly into the U.S. each month. The first arrivals occurred Tuesday, five days after the U.S. began accepting applications for the program.More than 600 additional migrants from these four...
Migrants crowd Mexico's refugee offices amid fears of U.S. policy change
TAPACHULA/MEXICO CITY Jan 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.
Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
Twice-deported, MS-13 gang suspect on El Salvador's most wanted list arrested in Virginia
An El Salvadoran man listed as one of the country's most wanted criminals was arrested in Virginia earlier this month.
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum.
Misery in El Paso: Hundreds of homeless migrants live in squalor amid deportation fears
One-year-old Brenda's tiny feet are bare on the cold asphalt of an El Paso parking lot as the harsh reality starts to sink in for her parents. They are undocumented. They are homeless. And their daughter barely escaped death when they crossed the Rio Grande.
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
Hundreds of migrants trying to leave border apprehended at highway checkpoints
Border agents have apprehended hundreds of unvetted migrants aboard commercial buses who are trying to get out of El Paso
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
Biden mangles migration data — moments after Mexican president thanked him for halting border wall
MEXICO CITY — President Biden confused illegal immigration statistics and details of a migration deal with Mexico Tuesday — moments after he was praised by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for not building “even one meter” of border wall. Biden incorrectly said the “majority” of border-crossing migrants were from four countries — when in fact those nationalities made up just 31% of apprehensions in November, the most recent month for which data is available. He also hailed Mexico for agreeing to accept the return of “3,000” migrants per month of that cohort when in fact the figure is 30,000. “You, President...
Cuban migrant arrivals in Florida Keys overwhelm U.S. border officials
More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, straining U.S. border agencies both on land and at sea.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls migrant surge at border a ‘national crisis’ during El Paso visit
New York City Mayor Eric Adams traveled to El Paso, Texas, this weekend to assess the state of the border crisis overwhelming city officials.
