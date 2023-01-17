Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. Gains in technology stocks helped the Nasdaq composite eke out a 0.1% gain, extending the tech-heavy index’s winning streak to a seventh day. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week follows a solid start to the year for Wall Street after a dismal 2022. The broader market is coming off its best week in two months, but investor sentiment could quickly turn as companies report their results for the October-December quarter.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Are Space Stocks An Unexplored Frontier? 2 Top Stock Picks For 2023: BofA Analyst
Space stocks were among the worst-performing stocks in the entire market in 2022, but Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein said 2023 could be a big rebound year for space investors. Epstein said the severe underperformance of space stocks last year was driven by several specific factors, including negative sentiment...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Morgan Stanley beat, Goldman Sachs miss, Estee Lauder boost
2. The Dow and S&P 500 go into Tuesday on a four-session winning streak. Markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The. is on a six-session roll. I see bullish signs emerging in the market but in different places than before. Though consolidation rekindles bears. 3. Declines...
Wells Fargo Stock Slides As Analysts Weigh-In On Q4 Earnings Beat
A pair of analysts' downgrades has Wells Fargo stock trading lower Tuesday following last week's better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.
JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says bitcoin is a 'waste of time' and a fraud, and warns Russia-Ukraine war is threat to the global economy
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed bitcoin as a "hyped-up fraud" speaking in an interview at Davos. Dimon, a vocal crypto skeptic, has pointed to illegal activity in the industry to make his points in the past. He also warned that war between Russia and Ukraine is the biggest threat to...
U.S. Debt Default 'Likely' in Second Half of 2023: Bank of America
'We think it is likely by late summer or early fall,' says BofA rates strategist Ralph Axel.
U.S. expected to hit the debt ceiling
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on Thursday, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts. Scott MacFarlane reports.
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.
Wall Street is feeling bearish, but a rare stock market pattern is hinting at a bull rally to kick off 2023.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down why the mood on Wall Street is awfully bearish even as recession fears have eased.
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo: Trading the Bank Stocks on the Earnings Reports
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup all opened lower on Friday after reporting earnings.
Home and Away: Bank of Japan, China Data, Davos Distract From Bank Earnings as Yields Rise, Stocks Retreat
(Tuesday Market Open) Following Friday’s mixed earnings performance from four of the largest U.S. banks, Tuesday kicked off with more mixed results from two closely followed names in investment banking. That, along with overnight weakness in Europe and Asia, helped set a negative tone in the premarket. As investors...
Dow comes off session low, still down for third straight day as investors digest mixed signals on economy
U.S. stocks slumped for a third straight session Thursday as investors weighed mixed signals on the strength of the economy and digested another round of corporate earnings reports for more signs of the pace and scope of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases. How stocks are trading. The Dow Jones...
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon admits the Wall Street giant expanded too quickly into consumer banking following earnings stumble
At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon explained his company's earnings miss. "In the consumer platforms, we did some things right. We didn't execute on some others," he told CNBC. The Wall Street giant posted its largest earnings miss in a decade on...
Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Look Ahead to Corporate Earnings
Stock futures traded lower Tuesday as investors attempted to keep building on early 2023 momentum and looked ahead to more corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.4%. All three of the major...
