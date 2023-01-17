ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow

Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. Gains in technology stocks helped the Nasdaq composite eke out a 0.1% gain, extending the tech-heavy index’s winning streak to a seventh day. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week follows a solid start to the year for Wall Street after a dismal 2022. The broader market is coming off its best week in two months, but investor sentiment could quickly turn as companies report their results for the October-December quarter.
CBS News

U.S. expected to hit the debt ceiling

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on Thursday, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts. Scott MacFarlane reports.
kalkinemedia.com

US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Look Ahead to Corporate Earnings

Stock futures traded lower Tuesday as investors attempted to keep building on early 2023 momentum and looked ahead to more corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.4%. All three of the major...

Comments / 0

Community Policy