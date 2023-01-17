Read full article on original website
EarthOptics Raises $27.6M in Series B Funding
EarthOptics, an Arlington, VA-based firm which makes a speciality of soil measurement and insights, raised $27.6M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Conti Ventures with participation from Rabo Meals & Ag Innovation Fund (RFAIF), CNH Industrial, Louis Dreyfus Firm Ventures, and CHS and Growmark’s Cooperative Ventures, and present buyers Leaps by Bayer, FHB Ventures, S2G Ventures, iSelect Fund, Route 66 Ventures, and Middleland Capital’s VTC Ventures.
CloseFactor Raises $15M in Series A Funding
CloseFactor, a Palo Alto, CA-based supplier of a go-to-market working system for income groups, raised $15M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Vertex Ventures and Sequoia Capital with participation from GTMFund and Neythri Futures Fund. The Sequence A brings its complete funding to $20M. The corporate intends...
Cumul.io Raises €10M in Series A Funding
Cumul.io, a Leuven, Belgium-based supplier of a low-code drag-and-drop platform to construct enables you to construct interactive dashboards and combine them in purposes, raised €10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Hello Inov-Dentressangle, with participation from Axeleo Capital, LRM, and SmartFin. The corporate intends to make...
Amberflo.io Raises $15M in Series A Funding
Amberflo.io, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a platform to assist any firm get began with Utilization-Primarily based Pricing (UBP), raised $15m in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Norwest Enterprise Companions. The corporate, which beforehand raised a $5m seed spherical led by Homebrew, intends to make use...
pieFi Raises $4.6M in Funding
PieFi, a Salt Lake Metropolis, UT-based supplier of a platform that offers firms the instruments they should enhance reference to their clients, raised $4.6M in funding. The spherical was led by Kickstart Seed Fund, with participation from Origin Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed...
Axiom Cloud Raises $7.4M in Series A Funding
Axiom Cloud, a San Jose, CA-based supplier of software-enabled companies to main grocery chains and chilly storage firms, raised $7.4M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Blue Bear Capital, with participation from Leadout Capital, Momenta Ventures, Ulu Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, Vela Companions, Frontier VC, and Artifact Capital. In complete, Axiom Cloud has raised roughly $11.6M since its inception in 2020.
Sublime Systems Raises $40M in Series A Funding
Sublime Systems, a Somerville, MA-based developer of expertise to supply decarbonized cement, raised $40M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Lowercarbon Capital with participation from present traders together with The Engine, Power Influence Companions and Siam Cement Group. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
Hypori Secures $10.5M in Series B Funding
Hypori, a Reston, VA-based SaaS firm offering safe entry to information from the sting, raised an preliminary $10.5M in Collection B funding. The spherical, a part of a complete fundraising spherical with commitments to speculate as much as $18M, was led by Hale Capital Companions with participation from GreatPoint Ventures, and GEN David Petraeus. As a part of the financing, Martin M. Hale, Jr., Managing Associate at Hale Capital Companions, will be a part of the Hypori Board of Administrators.
The Edit LDN Raises $4.8M in Seed Funding
The Edit LDN, a London, UK-based sneaker reseller firm, raised $4.8M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Regah Ventures with participation from Xavier McKinney, PJ Tucker and Jesse Lingard. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its enterprise attain, in international markets beginning with...
Living Carbon Raises $21M in Series A Funding
Living Carbon, a San Francisco, CA-based local weather biotech firm creating vegetation that seize and retailer extra carbon, raised $21M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding secured up to now to $36M, was led by Temasek, with participation from Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, and Felicis Ventures.
Authenticx Raises $20M in Series B Funding
Authenticx, an Indianapolis, IN-based firm centered on humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare, raised $20M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Blue Heron Capital with participation from Beringea, Indiana Subsequent Degree Fund/50 South Capital Advisors, Excessive Alpha, Mutual Capital Companions, Sign Peak Ventures, Allos Ventures, Elevate Ventures and M25. As a part of the funding, Blue Heron Capital Working Advisor, Scott Sanner, will be part of the Authenticx Board of Administrators.
Dreamscape Learn Raises $20M In Series A Funding
Dreamscope Learn, a Los Angeles, CA-based firm growing studying experiences centered on pedagogy with the cinematic storytelling, raised $20M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Daring Capital Companions, GSV Ventures, Verizon Ventures, and Cengage Group. GSV Ventures managing companion Deborah Quazzo will serve on the board of Dreamscape.
Gigged.AI Raises £1.6M in Seed Funding
Gigged.AI, a Glasgow, Scotland, UK-based HR tech firm raised £1.6m in seed funding. The spherical was led by Par Fairness alongside current investor Techstart Ventures, and Nile HQ. The corporate plans to develop its crew over the subsequent twelve months, remotely along with its Glasgow and London hubs, and...
Higharc Raises $1.3M in Funding
Higharc, a Durham, NC-based homebuilding platform for design, gross sales, and building, raised $1.3m in funding. The funding, which introduced Higharc’s complete capital raised to $26.8m, was made by Simpson Sturdy-Tie. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed to develop operations and its enterprise attain.
MarketReader Raises $3.1M in Seed Funding
a New York-based market analytics firm that identifies and explains worth motion in actual time, raised $3.1M in Seed funding. The backers weren’t disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the event of its consumer platform to ship real-time, data-driven explanations of worth motion throughout asset courses to monetary advisors and retail traders.
Beaconstac Secures Raises $25M in Series A Funding
Beaconstac, a New York-based supplier of a QR code buyer engagement platform, raised $25M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Telescope Companions, with participation from Accel. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional develop its platform, construct the staff, and allow new and...
