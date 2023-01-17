ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit

JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
CNBC

Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts

Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices

Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
nextbigfuture.com

Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment

Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
aiexpress.io

CloudSmartz Receives Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners

CloudSmartz, a Rochester, New York-based supplier of a software program answer that allows digital transformation and revenue-acceleration options for Communications Service Suppliers, acquired a development funding of undisclosed quantity. Decathlon Capital Companions offered the long run income based mostly financing. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for...
voguebusiness.com

Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
Benzinga

Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed

Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersdental.com

4 private equity moves in dental in 15 days

Here are four private equity deals taking place in the dental industry that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 4:. 1. Private equity firm HGGC invested in Dentive, a DSO primarily serving dental practices on the West Coast. 2. Dental Care Alliance was acquired by Mubadala Investment Co., a sovereign...
crowdfundinsider.com

Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO

Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
aiexpress.io

Edustaff Receives Investment from Public Pension Capital

Edustaff, a Grand Rapids, MI-based schooling staffing firm, raised an undisclosed quantity in funding from Public Pension Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for continued funding in bettering its service capabilities, gross sales and advertising assets and know-how options because it accelerates its penetration and growth all through the nation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fintechfutures.com

The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy

‌Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
aiexpress.io

Legacy Service Partners Receives Investment from Gridiron Capital

Legacy Service Partners, a Tampa, FL-based supplier of residential heating, air flow, and air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, and electrical companies, acquired an funding from Gridiron Capital. Monetary phrases of the partnership weren’t disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to boost its service choices to fulfill the...
TAMPA, FL
PYMNTS

nCino Names 8-Year Company Veteran and IPO Leader as CFO

NCino has appointed eight-year company veteran Greg Orenstein as chief financial officer. Orenstein most recently served as the cloud banking firm’s chief corporate development and strategy officer. Prior to that, he was its chief corporate development and legal officer and secretary, nCino said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.

