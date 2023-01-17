Read full article on original website
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
Netflix is once again expanding despite a disastrous first half of 2022. Despite cutting hundreds of jobs just last year, Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on the company’s private jet with a potential annual salary of over a quarter of a million dollars. The...
CNBC
Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts
Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices
Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Amazon and Microsoft’s big layoffs aren’t solving the talent shortage, EY CEO says
Despite historic numbers of layoffs, the pool of tech talent isn't as big as you'd think, says EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio. The boom of presumably now available tech industry workers either doesn’t exist or is just completely elusive to Ernst & Young Chief Executive Officer Carmine Di Sibio.
aiexpress.io
CloudSmartz Receives Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners
CloudSmartz, a Rochester, New York-based supplier of a software program answer that allows digital transformation and revenue-acceleration options for Communications Service Suppliers, acquired a development funding of undisclosed quantity. Decathlon Capital Companions offered the long run income based mostly financing. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for...
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
Benzinga
Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed
Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
beckersdental.com
4 private equity moves in dental in 15 days
Here are four private equity deals taking place in the dental industry that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 4:. 1. Private equity firm HGGC invested in Dentive, a DSO primarily serving dental practices on the West Coast. 2. Dental Care Alliance was acquired by Mubadala Investment Co., a sovereign...
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
First raise for Japan day labourer in 20 years, but McDonald's out of reach
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Masami Fujino got his first raise in 20 years recently, but it's still not enough to let the Tokyo day labourer treat himself to plain McDonald's hamburgers as much as he used to.
aiexpress.io
Edustaff Receives Investment from Public Pension Capital
Edustaff, a Grand Rapids, MI-based schooling staffing firm, raised an undisclosed quantity in funding from Public Pension Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for continued funding in bettering its service capabilities, gross sales and advertising assets and know-how options because it accelerates its penetration and growth all through the nation.
fintechfutures.com
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
aiexpress.io
Legacy Service Partners Receives Investment from Gridiron Capital
Legacy Service Partners, a Tampa, FL-based supplier of residential heating, air flow, and air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, and electrical companies, acquired an funding from Gridiron Capital. Monetary phrases of the partnership weren’t disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to boost its service choices to fulfill the...
nCino Names 8-Year Company Veteran and IPO Leader as CFO
NCino has appointed eight-year company veteran Greg Orenstein as chief financial officer. Orenstein most recently served as the cloud banking firm’s chief corporate development and strategy officer. Prior to that, he was its chief corporate development and legal officer and secretary, nCino said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
