To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.

2 DAYS AGO