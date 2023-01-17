Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Kansas woman struck by car has died
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Mary Dellor of Wichita. Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at the intersection of East Harry Street and Faulders Lane in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
Wichita woman, 62, was crossing street when car hit, killed her, police say
Wichita police say Mary Dellor was walking across Harry Street at Faulders Lane when she was hit by a 2020 Kia Soul on Wednesday evening.
Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison
The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
WIBW
Man escapes serious injury in crash after falling asleep at the wheel
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County. The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on I-335 about six miles north...
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Wichita woman killed in southeast Kansas crash
An 18-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash on Monday in Wilson County.
KAKE TV
3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
KAKE TV
South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
Man charged after stealing car in Wichita with girl inside, driving to Oklahoma
Benjamin Brady, 34, has been charged after stealing a car that had a little girl inside of it.
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
Kan. police officer injured during arrest of theft suspect
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A police officer was injured during an arrest of a Kansas felon in Hutchinson on Wednesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Jarrod Pollard on requested charges of theft, criminal trespass, felony interference, battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of opiates, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Truck leaves K-254 in north Wichita and lands with back end in tree, images show
The driver and passenger were still hospitalized Tuesday morning.
kggfradio.com
A Coffeyville Woman Arrested For DUI & Drugs
According to the Coffeyville Police Department a Coffeyville woman is arrested as a result of a traffic offense. Earlier this week officers with the CPD pulled over 39-year-old Heather Giovianzzo and cited her for driving while suspended. After an investigation, Giovinazzo was also charged with driving while under the influence and possession of opiates.
Multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closes I-70 between Airpark, Kansas border
A multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and the Kansas border (10 miles west of Burlington) due to...
Wichita woman charged with attempted murder in October multi-vehicle crash
A Wichita woman who was arrested on Friday in connection to a crash in October has been charged with attempted murder.
2 charged in fatal Kansas drug debt gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Two Kansas men accused in a fatal drug debt gunfight made their first appearance in court last week. Jamar White, 47, Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Darries Mitchell, 30...
Hutchinson inmate dies in custody
An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) died Wednesday. Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
Expect a large police presence Wednesday near Douglas and Rock
Police will be conducting exercises near Douglas and Rock for much of the day.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0