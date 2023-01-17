Read full article on original website
Related
See Maserati Ghibli Trofeo V8 Attempt A Top Speed Run On Autobahn
Despite being an entry-level Maserati, the Ghibli isn't void of a powerful version in the form of the Trofeo V8. It's a quick and fast sedan, and this top-speed run on the Autobahn gives us a preview of what it can do beyond conventional speed limits. For the uninitiated, the...
A 335-HP VW ID Buzz GTX Is Coming Because the World Needs More Sport Vans
Aaron Cole / The DriveWith that much oomph and all-wheel drive, the ID Buzz GTX should better align with U.S. buyers' priority of going faster, everywhere.
insideevs.com
Europe: Ford Plans Beyond Volkswagen's MEB Platform
Ford intends to launch in Europe two all-electric cars based on Volkswagen's MEB platform, but it might be just a temporary move to jjump-startelectrification. According to the Financial Times, the company is not willing to rely on the German competitor in the long term and already thinks about an alternative.
insideevs.com
Top All-Electric Car OEMs By Sales In 2022: BYD Pursues Tesla
All-electric car sales quickly increase around the world, against all odds, and the year 2022 once again brought new records. In this post, we will take a look at the sales results of the three largest battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturers (OEMs) globally - Tesla, BYD and Volkswagen Group (including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda and SEAT brands).
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
torquenews.com
Tesla Finally Brings Track Mode To The Fastest Production Car In The World, Recommends Upgraded Brakes
After more than a year since releasing the Model S Plaid, Tesla has finally released Track Mode to the quickest production car in the world. Tesla also advises owners for the ultimate track experience, to upgrade to the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit. The refreshed Model S &...
insideevs.com
Demand For Tesla's EVs Is Ridiculous Thanks To Price Cuts
As you likely know, Tesla made the largest price cuts it has ever made in the US recently. The automaker had already offered two rounds of incentives to end 2022, but then surprised many people by dropping prices much more significantly not long after the start of 2023. Tesla was...
The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand
We're still waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger in America. Other countries are having Ford Ranger problems that ma cause delays. The post The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
insideevs.com
Here’s How Tesla’s Battery Passport Proof-Of-Concept Looks Like
Tesla and Audi have released their first battery passport proofs-of-concept, as part of the Global Battery Alliance’s (GAB) efforts to show customers where the materials in the cells came from. Launched on January 18 at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the two automakers’ battery...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Price Cuts Are "Dangerous" For Residual Values: Kia UK Boss
Tesla's radical move to cut prices massively in the US, China and Europe may be imitated by other EV startups like XPeng and Aito, but some of the legacy carmakers don't seem to keen on the idea. Kia, for instance, does not see that as a good thing because it...
Most new car buyers are now paying less than sticker price
Americans can once again buy cars for less than sticker price. But that doesn't mean they're finding bargains at their local dealerships.
I swapped my diesel for an EV but the numbers don’t add up – my regular 350-mile trip went from £50 to nearly £90!
A MAN who swapped his diesel BMW for an electric Volvo has said the running cost numbers don't add up. Steven Smith drove his EV on a 350-mile round trip between Cornwall to Bristol, but it cost him more money than using his 19-year-old diesel BMW. He said the trip...
torquenews.com
Tesla Covers Vehicles at Giga Texas - Are These Tesla's Generation 3 Vehicles?
We see some covered vehicles at Giga Texas that appear smaller than all the other Tesla's. Are these Tesla's generation 3 vehicles?. We have some images from the drone of Joe Tegtmeyer at Giga Texas that seems to suggest that Tesla is covering up some cars. There could be a variety of reasons for this, including the cars not having windows yet, but we think there may be a hidden reason.
Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend
Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0