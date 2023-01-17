Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Downey Jr. spotted looking unrecognizable as balding redhead
Robert Downey Jr. isn’t expecting any sympathy from fans shocked by his alarming new look. The 57-year-old actor appeared very unrecognizable in photos snapped on the set of his new HBO TV series “The Sympathizer” this week. Incorporating some Hollywood hair and makeup magic, Marvel’s “Iron Man” donned a bald cap prosthetic and fuzzy red wig to shoot scenes of the top secret project. The two-time Oscar nominee — for “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder” — also sported vintage-style navy trousers, a pink button-down shirt and a maroon jacket. Last October, Downey Jr. shocked fans when he shaved his head and cheekily shared his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
buzzfeednews.com
Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip
In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
‘Top Gun’ Star Tom Cruise Saved an Award-Winning Film from Harvey Weinstein
When Todd Field was looking to bring the film In the Bedroom to life, he faced a significant roadblock in making his intricate visions come to fruition on the big screen. According to an interview with Todd Field, he was at the Sundance Film Festival when he learned Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company, Miramax had acquired the rights to the film.
epicstream.com
New Report Casts Doubt on Jeremy Renner's Return to Acting Following Horrific Accident
Jeremy Renner's return to acting just became uncertain. Weeks following the horrific snowplow accident that nearly cost him his life, new reports are surfacing regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe star's actual state and they don't look all that promising. click to enlarge. Credit: Marvel Studios. One report even claims that...
Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence
Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress
A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”
When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
Emma Watson Stayed in Her Apartment for Weeks After Filming the Emotionally Exhausting ‘Noah’
Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’ pushed Emma Watson to her physical limits, so much so Watson needed time to put herself back together after filming.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Angela Bassett reacts to having the ultimate ‘wife guy’ in her corner
With her history-making win at the 80th Golden Globes for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett received a large celebration from audience members at the ceremony and viewers at home, but nobody cheered her on quite like her husband, Courtney B. Vance. The veteran actress spoke with...
After Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren, Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Locked Down Another A-List Star For Newest Drama
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has landed another A-list actor for his upcoming drama, after casting Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren and more.
wegotthiscovered.com
The promise of Millie Bobby Brown slaying a dragon turns ‘Damsel’ into an instant obsession
Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix are fast becoming one of the industry’s powerhouse pairings, with fantasy action epic Damsel marking the latest collaboration between the star and streaming service. Not content with partnering up on five seasons of Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes franchise, the Russo brothers’ blockbuster The...
Anna Kendrick once found a 'year-long text exchange' that proved her now ex-boyfriend had cheated: 'I was right about everything'
After discovering that her ex was cheating on her with another woman, Kendrick spoke to the woman in question.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s critics make it clear they don’t want Chris Pratt anywhere near the DCU
From almost the second James Gunn took control of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, the new co-CEOs instantly faced a barrage of accusations claiming they’d be destined to play favorites when it came to building the franchise’s future. The fact close ally of the pair Zachary Levi seems...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says her Marvel role was so secretive at first that she had to wear a black cloak to set and keep her head down so no one would spot her
Marvel Studios wanted to keep Julia Louis-Dreyfus' involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe under wraps so she hid her face traveling to set.
Comments / 0