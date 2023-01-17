ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Robert Downey Jr. spotted looking unrecognizable as balding redhead

Robert Downey Jr. isn’t expecting any sympathy from fans shocked by his alarming new look. The 57-year-old actor appeared very unrecognizable in photos snapped on the set of his new HBO TV series “The Sympathizer” this week. Incorporating some Hollywood hair and makeup magic, Marvel’s “Iron Man” donned a bald cap prosthetic and fuzzy red wig to shoot scenes of the top secret project. The two-time Oscar nominee — for “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder” — also sported vintage-style navy trousers, a pink button-down shirt and a maroon jacket. Last October, Downey Jr. shocked fans when he shaved his head and cheekily shared his...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
ETOnline.com

Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
buzzfeednews.com

Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip

In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun’ Star Tom Cruise Saved an Award-Winning Film from Harvey Weinstein

When Todd Field was looking to bring the film In the Bedroom to life, he faced a significant roadblock in making his intricate visions come to fruition on the big screen. According to an interview with Todd Field, he was at the Sundance Film Festival when he learned Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company, Miramax had acquired the rights to the film.
epicstream.com

New Report Casts Doubt on Jeremy Renner's Return to Acting Following Horrific Accident

Jeremy Renner's return to acting just became uncertain. Weeks following the horrific snowplow accident that nearly cost him his life, new reports are surfacing regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe star's actual state and they don't look all that promising. click to enlarge. Credit: Marvel Studios. One report even claims that...
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress

A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
The Hollywood Reporter

Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”

When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...

