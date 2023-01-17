ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Public urged to travel only if ‘absolutely essential’ due to freezing weather

Police are advising people to only travel if “absolutely essential” after freezing weather conditions resulted in dozens of road accidents.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a Government health agency, issued a level three cold alert on Monday in response to “severe winter weather”.Avon and Somerset Police said early on Tuesday morning that they are advising the public to only travel if essential after the force received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents in five hours.A total of 53 road traffic collisions were reported to police between 6pm and 11pm on Monday evening, with the majority being a result of...
BBC

Snow closes Shetland schools for a second day

Snow has forced the closure of all Shetland's schools and nurseries for a second day. Shetland Islands Council took the decision due to forecasts of continued snowfall, following heavy snow on Sunday night and Monday morning. Mainland Scotland was also affected, with more than 30 Highland schools either closed or...
BBC

Snow and ice cause disruption as warning continues

Snow and ice caused treacherous conditions in parts of Staffordshire and Cheshire on Thursday morning, as some drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles. Snow ploughs have been sent to higher ground to help clear snow, with gritting continuing said Staffordshire County Council. Forty vehicles had been working to grit...
BBC

Weather: Snow and ice shuts schools for a second day

Dozens of schools in Northern Ireland are closed as snow and icy conditions hit Northern Ireland for a second day. Most of the affected schools are in the north west, including primary and secondary schools in Londonderry, Limavady and Strabane. Police said driving conditions remain hazardous across Northern Ireland due...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
InsideHook

What’s the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?

If you are reading this in the United States right now, odds are good that you’re either in the middle of a winter storm or you will be soon. Perhaps you aren’t traveling for the holidays — or perhaps you’ve already arrived at your holiday destination. But if you’re going to be on the road in the days to come, it begs the question — what would be the best vehicle for that purpose?
New York Post

Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow

Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
VERMONT STATE
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy