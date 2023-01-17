Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
EXCLUSIVE: Phoenix Mercury President describes the moment he first saw Brittney Griner after detention
A new photo from the day she flew back home to the Valley from Texas is showing Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner all smiles, surrounded by some of the people she loves the most. ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke exclusively to Mercury President Vince Kozar, who was on the homecoming plane,...
Sports World Reacts To Bronny James College Rumor
Despite his famous name and four-star game, Bronny James' recruitment has remained lowkey. While the Chatsworth Calif.) Sierra Canyon guard has kept his college choices under wraps, Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek took a look at four schools that she feels are "emerging" as options for LeBron James' ...
Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School
When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest. James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged. That was until ...
Draft Analyst Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of Bronny James
There aren't many high school basketball players who have their skillsets dissected as many times a week as Bronny James does. It comes with the territory of being LeBron James' son. James, a combo guard from Sierra Canyon, is the No. 36 overall recruit from the 2023 class. While there's ...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
Glendale, January 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Glendale. The Youngker High School soccer team will have a game with Copper Canyon High School on January 19, 2023, 17:00:00. The Estrella Foothills High School soccer team will have a game with Deer Valley High School on January 19, 2023, 17:00:00.
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Arizona State
Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Tristan Gebbia (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
kjzz.org
'Wallace & Ladmo’ is back on TV in Phoenix. Here’s where to watch
If you missed your shot at a Ladmo Bag as a kid, now’s your chance. AZTV Channel 7 began airing old episodes of the “The Wallace & Ladmo Show,” a beloved Arizona kids’ show, on Jan. 1. The daily variety show, which started on KPHO in...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
KTAR.com
Madonna bringing greatest hits show to Phoenix this summer
PHOENIX — Madonna is heading to Phoenix this summer as part of a global greatest hits tour spanning the dance-pop icon’s four-decade career. The superstar’s 35-city Celebration Tour stops at Footprint Center on July 22. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public Jan....
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s Arizona driver’s license placed on “hold” by state of Texas; state pursuing a 23-year-old ticket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Reba Petters says she gets goose bumps when she thinks about her October wedding and the man she married. “He looked so handsome in his tux,” Reba told On Your Side as she looked at her wedding photos. Now that she’s tied the knot,...
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
West Valley intersections get new tech to ease congestion ahead of Super Bowl
The big game is bringing big crowds of commuters to the West Valley. Glendale officials tell ABC15 there is a lot of preparation well before kick-off for the Super Bowl on February 12.
KTAR.com
Country star Tim McGraw to headline West Fest at Westgate in Glendale during Super Bowl weekend
PHOENIX — Country music star Tim McGraw is set to headline a music festival in Glendale during Super Bowl weekend next month. BetMGM’s West Fest will go down at the Westgate Entertainment District on Saturday, Feb. 11. McGraw and fellow country star Bailey Zimmerman will perform at the...
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 deals in Scottsdale, discounted pizza and more in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wouldn’t it be easy if happy hour deals were all the same price? Chauncey Social in Scottsdale could be for you. While we’re at it, we’ll tell you about some great happy hour specials at a pizza place in Glendale. Chauncey Social.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral
One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
arizonasuntimes.com
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
