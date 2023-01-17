ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Microcenter lists February 8 / 22 shipping date for some MSI gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 4000 dGPUs

Laptops featuring the new RTX 4000 dGPUs from Nvidia are expected to see availability in just a few weeks. According to a recent ITHome report, some online retailers will be allowing pre-orders beginning with February 1st, but the laptops will be shipped at a later date. This is now confirmed by U.S. retailer Microcenter with its listings for MSI’s 2023 gaming laptops, which also include pricing information. The ITHome report mentions that Nvidia is looking to set an MSRP of US$999 for laptops featuring the RTX 4050 dGPU, but the Microcenter listing shows higher prices, unfortunately.
TrustedReviews

MacBook Pro 2023 vs MacBook Pro 2021: 4 things you need to know

Apple has just unveiled the 2023 edition of its super fast MacBook Pro, but how does it compare to the offering of two years ago? Let’s find out. Without so much as a teaser image ahead of time to signal their arrival, the latest batch of MacBook Pros have suddenly been revealed unto the world, and without a handy Apple Event to sum up all the latest upgrades, it’s a bit trickier to discern what’s new.
TechRadar

Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate can give you RTX 4080 performance on a Chromebook

Nvidia announced this week that the latest version of its subscription service, GeForce Now Ultimate, has officially gone live for several cities in the US, rolling out to San Jose, Los Angeles, and Dallas, as well as Frankfurt, Germany. Areas surrounding these cities will also be able to connect to the new Ultimate tier servers.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Digital Trends

Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch

Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
PC Magazine

Dell and Alienware New Year Event: Up to 45% Off Laptops, Desktops, Monitors

Dell's New Year Event features deals across on its Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware lines. With the new year comes new opportunities to save. Dell is currently hosting its New Year Event and we’ve seen significant discounts on its Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware lines. If you missed out on the big sales these past few months, this is your chance to grab a new configuration at a discount.
notebookcheck.net

Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked

Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
makeuseof.com

RAM vs. HDD: What's the Difference?

RAM vs. HDD: What's the Difference?

Most of you are likely aware of the basic differences between Random-access memory (RAM) and a hard disk drive (HDD). While the former keeps track of your programs, data, and processes in use at a given time, the latter permanently stores your data so that you can access it later. But, of course, the rabbit hole goes much deeper than this.
makeuseof.com

Mac mini vs. 14-Inch MacBook Pro: Which M2 Pro Mac Should You Buy?

Mac mini vs. 14-Inch MacBook Pro: Which M2 Pro Mac Should You Buy?

A new year means it's time for new Apple products. In January 2023, Apple refreshed the Mac mini and MacBook Pro models with the long-awaited M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. If you want to upgrade to a Mac with an M2 Pro chip but can't decide on one, we're here to help you out.
makeuseof.com

7 Reasons Why Servers Are More Expensive Than Similarly Specced PC Hardware

7 Reasons Why Servers Are More Expensive Than Similarly Specced PC Hardware

Servers are computers that host services such as email, websites, and file transfer. They are crucial components that support the World Wide Web and the world itself. But as important as they are, you might be surprised that server components often aren't much more powerful than your regular desktop computer. In fact, many server components use the same technology as your typical consumer-grade components.
notebookcheck.net

AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 entry cost may soon become cheap thanks to seemingly imminent budget A620 AM5 motherboards

AMD released the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs last year. Although the processors brought big performance increases over previous-gen Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 chips, they are difficult to get into owing to their requirement for an AM5 motherboard and DDR5 memory. AMD announced during its Zen 4 reveal event that budget AM5 boards will start at US$125, but they are nowhere to be found. At the time of writing, the cheapest AM5 motherboard on Newegg is the US$160 GIGABYTE B650M DS3H.
makeuseof.com

8 Ways to Fix Microsoft Outlook Crashing on Windows

8 Ways to Fix Microsoft Outlook Crashing on Windows

Although Microsoft Outlook is one of the most feature-rich email clients out there, it's not without its problems. Outlook for Windows can occasionally trouble you with strange errors and abrupt app crashes.

