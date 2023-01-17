Read full article on original website
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
CJ McCollum says he'd be a multiple time All-Star in the East.
The Miami Heat are hoping to acquire former player Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns before the trade deadline.
Cavaliers rumored to be discussing three-team trade for sniper by Josh Cornelissen
Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night.Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season."I wanted to be aggressive and get going early. Just get in the rhythm of the game," said Markkanen, whose national team coaches from Finland attended the game.Markkanen made his mark close to the basket and around the perimeter, including a ferocious dunk over Ivica Zubac followed by a 3-pointer to give...
