Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night.Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season."I wanted to be aggressive and get going early. Just get in the rhythm of the game," said Markkanen, whose national team coaches from Finland attended the game.Markkanen made his mark close to the basket and around the perimeter, including a ferocious dunk over Ivica Zubac followed by a 3-pointer to give...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO