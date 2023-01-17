Read full article on original website
NBC News
Club for Growth aims to keep Mitch Daniels out of Senate race
The conservative group Club for Growth Action is working to discourage former GOP Gov. Mitch Daniels from running for Senate in Indiana, pledging to spend against him if he jumps into the race. "Daniels will be this cycle’s Pat McCrory if he decides to run, and Club for Growth Action...
Rep. Jim Banks announces bid for Indiana Senate seat
Rep. Jim Banks, an ally of former President Donald Trump, threw his hat in the ring to replace Mike Braun in the Senate after he announce he will run for Indiana governor.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Washington Examiner
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
DOJ asked Biden team not to investigate the classified docs further: Report
Upon learning about President Joe Biden's classified documents, the Justice Department reportedly initially asked his team to refrain from further examining the files or other possibly relevant material at different locations.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Republicans push constitutional amendment to allow judges to withhold bail for many more defendants
Some Indiana Republicans want to change the state constitution to allow judges to withhold bail entirely for a lot more people.
WIBC.com
Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State
The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
The House GOP just inadvertently admitted that "tax cuts don't pay for themselves": Columnist
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, one of the GOP's favorite economic talking points has been that "tax cuts pay for themselves." The argument is that when the wealthy are given tax cuts, they create new jobs and stimulate growth — and the growth makes up for a decrease in tax revenue. That argument was used when Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 during Donald Trump's presidency.
Vox
Ron DeSantis’s war on “wokeness” is a war against the First Amendment
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t...
New House majority shows its true colors on ‘fiscal responsibility’
Even the threat of defaulting on our debt for the first time in American history could cause interest rates to rise.
If Kamala Harris isn't on Biden's 2024 Ticket, Roy Cooper Should Be Considered
Vice Presidents typically don't garner much attention during their time in office, but Kamala Harris' approval rating has been remarkably low during her first, and perhaps only, term in President Joe Biden's administration, and more than a dozen staffers have left since she took office in 2021. Those staff members including high ranking members such as Harris' former chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs, and communications director Ashley Etienne. Others who have left Harris' office include director of digital strategies Rajun Kaur, director of advance Karly Satkowiak, deputy director of advance Gabrielle DeFranceschi, director of press operations Peter Velz, deputy director of public engagement Vince Evans, speechwriting director Kate Childs Graham — who Groob was hired to replace — and national security adviser Nancy McEldowney.
'Some will die': Indiana Supreme Court mulls future of near-total abortion ban
Attorneys warned the state's Supreme Court justices Thursday about the life-or-death stakes surrounding a court order preventing the state from enforcing its near-total abortion ban. On one hand, Solicitor General Thomas Fisher with the Indiana Attorney General's Office told the judges that, if left to stand, the injunction will lead...
Senate Democrat calls for investigation of mass money transfer surveillance
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general to investigate federal law enforcement agencies’ use of a nonprofit database that has amassed millions of records on money transfers between the U.S. and more than 20 countries. In an arrangement that the senator described as a “bulk surveillance program,”…
WOWO News
Proposal could ax business personal property tax for thousands
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indian Business) – A House lawmaker is reviving an effort to make changes to the business personal property tax that would offer a bit of a windfall to small business owners while reducing local government revenue. Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, is filing legislation that would raise the...
WOWO News
Indiana Lawmakers Focus On Education Bills Amid Wednesday Discussions
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Education was the top topic of discussion at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday. Two bills were up for discussion, one in the House to address educational opportunities for kids to work in the trades, and another in the Senate that would require high school students to graduate with a basic understanding of finances.
Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes
(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
WOWO News
Indiana Abortion Ban Debate Continues, Related Bills To Be Discussed In State Supreme Court
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Leaders at the Indiana General Assembly have said they do not plan to make any changes to the state’s near-total ban on abortion as it winds its way through court. However, it will move forward with new policies they think will complement the law. The Indiana Supreme Court Thursday will have a hearing on one of two legal challenges to the law passed in last summer’s special session. The law is on hold in the meantime.
