Vice Presidents typically don't garner much attention during their time in office, but Kamala Harris' approval rating has been remarkably low during her first, and perhaps only, term in President Joe Biden's administration, and more than a dozen staffers have left since she took office in 2021. Those staff members including high ranking members such as Harris' former chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs, and communications director Ashley Etienne. Others who have left Harris' office include director of digital strategies Rajun Kaur, director of advance Karly Satkowiak, deputy director of advance Gabrielle DeFranceschi, director of press operations Peter Velz, deputy director of public engagement Vince Evans, speechwriting director Kate Childs Graham — who Groob was hired to replace — and national security adviser Nancy McEldowney.

