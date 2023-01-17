ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

NBC News

Club for Growth aims to keep Mitch Daniels out of Senate race

The conservative group Club for Growth Action is working to discourage former GOP Gov. Mitch Daniels from running for Senate in Indiana, pledging to spend against him if he jumps into the race. "Daniels will be this cycle’s Pat McCrory if he decides to run, and Club for Growth Action...
Washington Examiner

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
WIBC.com

Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State

The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
Salon

The House GOP just inadvertently admitted that "tax cuts don't pay for themselves": Columnist

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, one of the GOP's favorite economic talking points has been that "tax cuts pay for themselves." The argument is that when the wealthy are given tax cuts, they create new jobs and stimulate growth — and the growth makes up for a decrease in tax revenue. That argument was used when Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 during Donald Trump's presidency.
Matt O'Hern

If Kamala Harris isn't on Biden's 2024 Ticket, Roy Cooper Should Be Considered

Vice Presidents typically don't garner much attention during their time in office, but Kamala Harris' approval rating has been remarkably low during her first, and perhaps only, term in President Joe Biden's administration, and more than a dozen staffers have left since she took office in 2021. Those staff members including high ranking members such as Harris' former chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs, and communications director Ashley Etienne. Others who have left Harris' office include director of digital strategies Rajun Kaur, director of advance Karly Satkowiak, deputy director of advance Gabrielle DeFranceschi, director of press operations Peter Velz, deputy director of public engagement Vince Evans, speechwriting director Kate Childs Graham — who Groob was hired to replace — and national security adviser Nancy McEldowney.
The Hill

Senate Democrat calls for investigation of mass money transfer surveillance

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general to investigate federal law enforcement agencies’ use of a nonprofit database that has amassed millions of records on money transfers between the U.S. and more than 20 countries. In an arrangement that the senator described as a “bulk surveillance program,”…
WOWO News

Proposal could ax business personal property tax for thousands

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indian Business) – A House lawmaker is reviving an effort to make changes to the business personal property tax that would offer a bit of a windfall to small business owners while reducing local government revenue. Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, is filing legislation that would raise the...
WOWO News

Indiana Lawmakers Focus On Education Bills Amid Wednesday Discussions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Education was the top topic of discussion at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday. Two bills were up for discussion, one in the House to address educational opportunities for kids to work in the trades, and another in the Senate that would require high school students to graduate with a basic understanding of finances.
The Center Square

Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes

(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
WOWO News

Indiana Abortion Ban Debate Continues, Related Bills To Be Discussed In State Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Leaders at the Indiana General Assembly have said they do not plan to make any changes to the state’s near-total ban on abortion as it winds its way through court. However, it will move forward with new policies they think will complement the law. The Indiana Supreme Court Thursday will have a hearing on one of two legal challenges to the law passed in last summer’s special session. The law is on hold in the meantime.
