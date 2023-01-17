Read full article on original website
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mobile security is kind of like a highway: new potholes form every day and its throughput capabilities are highly dependent on the drivers taking care not to cause a pile-up. Whether these crashes are caused by researchers sniffing out a new vulnerability, players down the security chain not doing their part, or worse. A group of researchers from some of America's most reputed academic institutions has now developed an attack named EarSpy, designed to capture what users say through curiously crafty means.
