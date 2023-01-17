ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

multifamilybiz.com

Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Management Complete Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care

RICHMOND, VA - Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II proudly announce that the construction of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has been completed by builder, EMJ Corporation. The 98-unit luxury senior living community, financed by Trustmark Bank, is preparing to welcome founding residents to their new home in Richmond, Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
Military.com

VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer

The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield biker recognized for starting foundation to help people in need

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Chesterfield is being recognized for her work helping others in need with the help of the local motorcycle community. Motorcyclist Jeannette Able started out small, doing random acts of kindness for others out in the community along with other bikers. Now, she’s looking to have a larger impact with the start of her new foundation, Kickstart.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Stony Creek honors one of their own

Stony Creek’s 2022 Christmas Parade had it all: beautiful weather, lovely floats, beauty queens, horses, a marching band, and eye-popping new and vintage vehicles including a fire truck bearing St. Nick himself. “There was a lot of participation,” remarked Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles afterward. “It lasted nearly two...
STONY CREEK, VA
NBC12

Virginia State University offering funding for employees to buy a home

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State University has introduced a new program for employees to help provide the funds to put towards a home. The VSU “Home Assistance Payment Initiative,” or VSU-HAPI, is designed to attract and retain employees and improve local communities’ economies. The initiative gives eligible...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Volunteers fill more than 50,000 bags of food for those in need on MLK Jr. Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Within four hours, more than 400 volunteers filled over 50,000 bags of food to pay it forward on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Organized by the international hunger relief non-profit Rise Against Hunger, hundreds gathered inside Hardywood Craft Brewery in Richmond to try and accomplish part of Dr. King’s vision.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Help Metro Richmond Zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - After receiving thousands of recommendations, Metro Richmond Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its newest pygmy hippo. The baby hippo was born just before Christmas, and the zoo says she is growing fast!. Here’s a list of the finalists:. Petunia. Dumplin’. Penelope. Holly.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Train vs Car in Ashland

We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
ASHLAND, VA

