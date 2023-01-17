Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Related
multifamilybiz.com
Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Management Complete Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care
RICHMOND, VA - Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II proudly announce that the construction of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has been completed by builder, EMJ Corporation. The 98-unit luxury senior living community, financed by Trustmark Bank, is preparing to welcome founding residents to their new home in Richmond, Virginia.
Rising egg prices, or ‘Eggflation,’ is causing challenges for this Richmond bakery
Owner Chastity Rodriguez-Hise is now paying almost double for a carton of eggs compared to when she first opened her bakery last summer.
Military.com
VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer
The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
Revel Market and Bar prepares to open in Lakeside
The goal is for Revel to be an affordable, neighborhood spot with happy hour every day with food and drink specials.
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in America
According to data from the Chamber of Commerce, a list has been provided showing the loneliest cities in the United States. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households.
How one nonprofit is making sure kids have what they need at home
A nonprofit is making sure Central Virginia families have their basic needs met, so children can have the best opportunity to focus on their education.
NBC12
Chesterfield leaders seek input on former Matoaca Elementary School future
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Along River Road, Chesterfield leaders have set their sights on bringing new life to the former building and campus for Matoaca Elementary School. The school, which was built more than eight decades ago, was vacated in 2021. Now, county leaders are looking into ways to reuse the facility.
NBC12
‘A van would improve my life:’ Community helping Richmond couple get wheelchair-accessible van
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond couple is thankful for the community after a life-changing medical diagnosis. Jamie Kelman went to a surgeon for a routine kidney stone removal in 2021 and is now paralyzed. She and her partner are now raising money to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van. “I was...
Richmond VA medical center renamed to remove Confederate commemoration
The VA announced Thursday morning it has renamed the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center to the Richmond VA Medical Center. The renaming is a part of the Department of Defense's efforts to remove and rename symbols commemorating Confederate figures.
NBC12
Chesterfield biker recognized for starting foundation to help people in need
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Chesterfield is being recognized for her work helping others in need with the help of the local motorcycle community. Motorcyclist Jeannette Able started out small, doing random acts of kindness for others out in the community along with other bikers. Now, she’s looking to have a larger impact with the start of her new foundation, Kickstart.
Virginians come together in the service of others this King Day
Hundreds of Central Virginia volunteers came together on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the Civil Rights leader's legacy in the service of others.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Stony Creek honors one of their own
Stony Creek’s 2022 Christmas Parade had it all: beautiful weather, lovely floats, beauty queens, horses, a marching band, and eye-popping new and vintage vehicles including a fire truck bearing St. Nick himself. “There was a lot of participation,” remarked Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles afterward. “It lasted nearly two...
Shot fired into Richmond home: 'They ain't going to do nothing till we dead'
A Richmond mother who lives with her son at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in South Richmond said she was angry, exhausted, and scared after someone fired a bullet into her apartment.
NBC12
Virginia State University offering funding for employees to buy a home
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State University has introduced a new program for employees to help provide the funds to put towards a home. The VSU “Home Assistance Payment Initiative,” or VSU-HAPI, is designed to attract and retain employees and improve local communities’ economies. The initiative gives eligible...
Press conference set to announce future of Richmond’s Carolina Express convenience store
A press conference will be held near the Carolina Express convenience store today at 11 a.m., according to Richmond City Councilmember Ellen Robertson, who says an agreement has been made on the store's operations after violence surrounded the store in 2022.
NBC12
Volunteers fill more than 50,000 bags of food for those in need on MLK Jr. Day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Within four hours, more than 400 volunteers filled over 50,000 bags of food to pay it forward on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Organized by the international hunger relief non-profit Rise Against Hunger, hundreds gathered inside Hardywood Craft Brewery in Richmond to try and accomplish part of Dr. King’s vision.
NBC12
Help Metro Richmond Zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - After receiving thousands of recommendations, Metro Richmond Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its newest pygmy hippo. The baby hippo was born just before Christmas, and the zoo says she is growing fast!. Here’s a list of the finalists:. Petunia. Dumplin’. Penelope. Holly.
Virginia Poison Center saw more than 200% increase in edible-related calls
NORFOLK, Va. — Of all the calls coming into Virginia’s Poison Control centers, Dr. Ruddy Rose believes the type to keep an eye on is a call that’s grown by 2,000% since 2018. "The availability of these products has exploded," Dr. Rose said. A data request from...
rvahub.com
Train vs Car in Ashland
We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
Comments / 0