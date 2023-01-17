ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Netflix just canceled another TV show — Dead End: Paranormal Park has been axed

By Rory Mellon
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPSRf_0kHFGAJT00

The list of Netflix shows canceled in 2023 continues to grow as the creator of the critically-acclaimed animated comedy Dead End: Paranormal Park has just confirmed that the series has been axed.

The Dead End: Paranormal Park premiered on Netflix in June 2022, with a second batch of 10 episodes (labeled as the second season) dropped in October. But clearly, the show struggled to make an impression on subscribers as the streamer has opted to call time to the show after 20 episodes total. This news was first reported by What’s On Netflix .

Dead End: Paranormal Park was a genre-blending animated series that followed Barney and Norma, the newest employees at local theme park, Phoenix Parks. The eclectic cast also included talking dog Pugsley and Courtney, a thousand-year-old demon. The show follows their misadventures in the park as they attempt to uncover the mysterious behind the spooky sightings that have been reported by park guests.

Series creator Hamish Steele confirmed the news via Twitter with a lengthy statement breaking the news. “It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you Dead End is over,” the statement reads. “Obviously, we never wanted this to be the case. In fact, we did a writers room for Season 3. We have scripts and designs and outlines ready to go. It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the powers that be don’t want any more.”

See more

While the statement obviously expresses Steele’s great disappointment at the show’s cancelation, they did still thank Netflix for commissioning the show in the first place. Steele also thanks fans for their “warm response” to Dead End. The statement also hints that the show’s cast of characters could return in some form later down: “I believe we will finish this story some day, some how.”

Steele concludes by encouraging fans to purchase the upcoming DeadEndia: The Broken Halo , which is the latest installment of the graphic novel series that inspired the show. The statement confirms that Dead End: Paranormal Park season 3 would have been heavily based on this book. So while a new graphic novel may not be quite as good as a proper third season on Netflix, it’s at least some comfort for disappointed viewers.

Unfortunately, even extremely strong reviews couldn’t save Dead End: Paranormal Park. The show currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes , and critics were quick to praise its representation of LGBTQ characters. Although the show did court some controversy when multiple Republic senators wrote open letters to the TV Parental Guidelines Advisory Board claiming the show featured “disturbing” content and demanded a trigger warning was included.

Animated content has struggled at Netflix in recent months. Inside Job was canned just last week , and 2022 saw a range of cartoon comedies canceled including Bad Crimes, The Midnight Gospel and Q-Force . The cancelation of Dead End: Paranormal Park also comes hot on the heel of Netflix deciding not to produce more episodes of mystery thriller series 1899 and sparkling sitcom Uncoupled .

We’re less than a month into 2023 has Netflix is already doubling-down on its reputation for trigger-happy cancelations . In fact, Netflix’s seeming eagerness to cancel TV shows continues to cause backlash . But a recent theory may have shed some light on exactly why Netflix seems so quick to cancel popular shows (spoiler: it could be your fault).

Whatever the ultimate reason for its cancelation it’s a great shame to see a wonderfully watchable show like Dead End: Paranormal Park come to an early close. Let’s hope somewhere down the line the series is given a reprise in some form.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details

Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Digital Trends

Netflix unveils 2023 movie slate

Netflix has unveiled its 2023 film slate in a new promotional video. The teaser features clips from over 15 movies, including Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, Damsel, and Rebel Moon. The first half of the year is highlighted by the debut of two sequels, Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2....
IndieWire

Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9

If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
World Screen News

Netflix Reveals Packed Kids & Family Slate for 2023

Netflix has unveiled its 2023 kids and family slate, packed with new series and films. Season one of Princess Power, debuting on January 30, follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice “Bea” Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope “Penny” Pineapple. They embrace their differences and become stronger together to make the world a better place.
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight

There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character

Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
webnewsobserver.com

Dead End: Paranormal Park canceled by Netflix after 2 seasons

Is it time to say goodbye to Dead End: Paranormal Park? Continue reading to find out. All the viewers who tuned in to watch the show are now wondering if this is the last time they will watch it or if Netflix will renew it for additional seasons. The second season concluded on October 13, 2022, and has a plot that deserves to be explored. So, it is fair for the viewers who have invested their time in streaming the episodes to ask about the show’s future plans. If you were looking forward to knowing more about the next chapter of Dead End: Paranormal Park, then you have reached the right place! We at Web News Observer have listed all the crucial and latest information below.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy