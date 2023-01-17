Read full article on original website
PSU parking is changing for Friday’s ice hockey, wrestling events. Here’s what to know
Expect heavy traffic in the area on Friday.
Onward State
Levi Haines’ Redshirt Status Creating Tough Decision For Penn State Wrestling
Penn State is facing a tough decision regarding what to do with one of its breakout wrestlers, Levi Haines, before its looming high-profile matchup against Michigan in the Bryce Jordan Center. Haines, a Pennsylvania native, is one of the country’s most talented true freshman wrestlers, boasting a 13-1 record thus...
As Penn State’s Big Ten wrestling schedule heats up, Cael Sanderson faces lineup decision at 157 pounds
Crucial Big Ten home matches against Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa — two of which will be conducted before nearly 15,000 people in Bryce Jordan Center and televised nationally — will round out the January portion of Penn State’s wrestling schedule, and there’s basically only one nagginq question on Cael Sanderson’s plate: Who will compete at 157 pounds?
abc27.com
Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and our Morgan Kosier stopped by the watch party.
wdadradio.com
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023
One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
wtaj.com
Winds pick up tonight into Friday
Today will be another cloudy day with times of rain. We will also be dealing with fog throughout the day. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Tonight temperatures will be in the 30s. Tonight we will have scattered showers. Some showers could have gusty winds and some thunder.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday
Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
Dunkin’ set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year
The coffee and donut chain, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, will be in Centre Hall.
These are the Centre County winners of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
Some of the best beers and wines can be found locally.
Tyrone windmill update: construction “half-way done”
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge Wind Farm in Tyrone is getting closer to adding new wind turbines — nine on the borough’s property. Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said construction is about halfway through and expects the windmills to be ready by 2024. “It seems like the whole process, other than a few supply […]
Onward State
State College Locals Bring Hand-Crafted Charcuterie Board Business To Centre County
Not many can say they got a business idea from a girls’ night with friends, but for Heather Heverly and Sarah Ehrlich, a seemingly normal do-it-yourself charcuterie board activity sparked the idea to create their own business. Ahhmazing Graze was created to bring to-go-style charcuterie boxes and grazing tables...
Centre County school districts announce delays due to icy road conditions
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m.
nextpittsburgh.com
Take the train to Huntingdon for a car-free weekend adventure
Whatever your flavor of outdoor adventure, the woods and waters surrounding Huntingdon, Pa. probably have it. Nestled on the shores of the Juniata River, minutes from Raystown Lake, and surrounded by the ridges and valleys of the Allegheny Mountains, Huntingdon is well-poised as a base camp for outdoor enthusiasts. The...
wccsradio.com
WHITE TOWNSHIP HOME DAMAGED BY FIRE AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE
A bolt of lightning was the cause of a fire at a home in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana, Clymer and Homer City fire departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance at 9:14 for the reported structure fire off Metz Road. Creekside and Cherryhill Township fire departments were called out to assist 18 minutes later. Indiana crews were able to respond quickly as many fire association members were doing some training activities at the fire hall. Chief Scott Schuler reported smoke and fire in the structure when he first arrived.
Altoona Planet Fitness announces 10,000 square-foot expansion
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Planet Fitness officially unveiled its expansion and remodeling of its current space. The facility is expanding by 10,000 square feet, making it one of the larger one-floor gyms at 30,000 square feet after remodeling. The expansion is part of a ten-year plan to provide a clean and inviting location to […]
fox8tv.com
Greater Johnstown School District Arrest
Johnstown police announced Wednesday that two juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple school shooting threats that was made earlier this week against the Greater Johnstown School District. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,”. As a result of the...
4 teens charged after Altoona car crash involving stolen SUV
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing criminal charges following a car crash in Altoona that involved a stolen SUV. Police were sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Lexington Ave. in Altoona on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for a two vehicle crash. Dispatch informed officers prior to their arrival a 2007 […]
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening
A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
1 killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police. On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene. Toomey was heading east at […]
WJAC TV
New coffee shop opening in downtown Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A new coffee shop called, "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" is coming to Gazebo Park in Johnstown soon. Denise Urban, the owner of "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" said, "I was itching to open another coffee shop." The name was inspired by Urban's love of...
