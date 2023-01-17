ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

As Penn State’s Big Ten wrestling schedule heats up, Cael Sanderson faces lineup decision at 157 pounds

Crucial Big Ten home matches against Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa — two of which will be conducted before nearly 15,000 people in Bryce Jordan Center and televised nationally — will round out the January portion of Penn State’s wrestling schedule, and there’s basically only one nagginq question on Cael Sanderson’s plate: Who will compete at 157 pounds?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and our Morgan Kosier stopped by the watch party.
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023

One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
wtaj.com

Winds pick up tonight into Friday

Today will be another cloudy day with times of rain. We will also be dealing with fog throughout the day. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Tonight temperatures will be in the 30s. Tonight we will have scattered showers. Some showers could have gusty winds and some thunder.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday

Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone windmill update: construction “half-way done”

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge Wind Farm in Tyrone is getting closer to adding new wind turbines — nine on the borough’s property. Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said construction is about halfway through and expects the windmills to be ready by 2024. “It seems like the whole process, other than a few supply […]
TYRONE, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Take the train to Huntingdon for a car-free weekend adventure

Whatever your flavor of outdoor adventure, the woods and waters surrounding Huntingdon, Pa. probably have it. Nestled on the shores of the Juniata River, minutes from Raystown Lake, and surrounded by the ridges and valleys of the Allegheny Mountains, Huntingdon is well-poised as a base camp for outdoor enthusiasts. The...
HUNTINGDON, PA
wccsradio.com

WHITE TOWNSHIP HOME DAMAGED BY FIRE AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE

A bolt of lightning was the cause of a fire at a home in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana, Clymer and Homer City fire departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance at 9:14 for the reported structure fire off Metz Road. Creekside and Cherryhill Township fire departments were called out to assist 18 minutes later. Indiana crews were able to respond quickly as many fire association members were doing some training activities at the fire hall. Chief Scott Schuler reported smoke and fire in the structure when he first arrived.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Planet Fitness announces 10,000 square-foot expansion

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Planet Fitness officially unveiled its expansion and remodeling of its current space. The facility is expanding by 10,000 square feet, making it one of the larger one-floor gyms at 30,000 square feet after remodeling. The expansion is part of a ten-year plan to provide a clean and inviting location to […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Greater Johnstown School District Arrest

Johnstown police announced Wednesday that two juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple school shooting threats that was made earlier this week against the Greater Johnstown School District. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,”. As a result of the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

4 teens charged after Altoona car crash involving stolen SUV

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing criminal charges following a car crash in Altoona that involved a stolen SUV. Police were sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Lexington Ave. in Altoona on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for a two vehicle crash. Dispatch informed officers prior to their arrival a 2007 […]
ALTOONA, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening

A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

1 killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police. On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene. Toomey was heading east at […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

New coffee shop opening in downtown Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A new coffee shop called, "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" is coming to Gazebo Park in Johnstown soon. Denise Urban, the owner of "The Write Cup Coffee Shop" said, "I was itching to open another coffee shop." The name was inspired by Urban's love of...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy