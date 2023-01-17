ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, KS

JC Post

Police: Kansas woman struck by car has died

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Mary Dellor of Wichita. Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at the intersection of East Harry Street and Faulders Lane in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
DODGE CITY, KS
KAKE TV

South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
AUGUSTA, KS
JC Post

Kan. police officer injured during arrest of theft suspect

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A police officer was injured during an arrest of a Kansas felon in Hutchinson on Wednesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Jarrod Pollard on requested charges of theft, criminal trespass, felony interference, battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of opiates, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

2 charged in fatal Kansas drug debt gunfight

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Two Kansas men accused in a fatal drug debt gunfight made their first appearance in court last week. Jamar White, 47, Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Darries Mitchell, 30...
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

A Coffeyville Woman Arrested For DUI & Drugs

According to the Coffeyville Police Department a Coffeyville woman is arrested as a result of a traffic offense. Earlier this week officers with the CPD pulled over 39-year-old Heather Giovianzzo and cited her for driving while suspended. After an investigation, Giovinazzo was also charged with driving while under the influence and possession of opiates.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas couple who died in house fire identified

RENO COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal weekend fire in Reno County have identified the victims as 75-year-old John M. Schaffter and his 74-year old wife, Sally A. Schaffter, according to Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
