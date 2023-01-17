ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Dolphins win

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
Honesty was found from Sean McDermott in the Bills locker room following their Wild-Card win.

The Bills topped the Dolphins 34-31, but it wasn’t the prettiest of games. There were mistakes, but the Bills survived.

McDermott said during his post-game locker room breakdown that he wants his team to drink it all in.

“We can take some valuable lessons, we need to take some valuable lessons from this game here,” McDermott said.

Check out McDermott’s full team address in the clip below:

