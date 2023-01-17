Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Shakhtar’s Darijo Srna: ‘We feel we’re fighting not only against Russia but Fifa too’
Almost 11 months have passed since Darijo Srna left Kyiv, not knowing when or if he would return. “Russia has not stopped,” he says. “Look what they did in Dnipro a few days ago: 40 people dead. The only thing that has changed is that we are even stronger and more united, working and waiting for a great victory. The whole world will find a way to end this.”
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
Yardbarker
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
SB Nation
Tottenham academy graduate Anton Walkes killed in boating accident, age 25
There’s breaking news this morning from the United States, and it is tragic. Charlotte FC has announced that Anton Walkes, their utility defender and a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, has passed away. He was just 25 years old. This news is brand new and we don’t know...
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
Shakhtar CEO slams Arsenal conduct as he reveals reason club sold Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea in £88m transfer
SHAKHTAR DONETSK's CEO has hit out at Arsenal's conduct over Mykhailo Mudryk - and explained why Chelsea landed the star. The two London clubs were locked in intense talks with the Ukrainian club over their young winger. But Chelsea won out in the end and signed Mudryk in a deal...
Arsenal are pursuing bargain Leandro Trossard because they have an astonishing £100m transfer lined up this summer: report
Arsenal's move for Leandro Trossard has come out of the blue – but it seems part of a longer-term plan
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla as Wolves welcome Pablo Sarabia from PSG
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax while Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain. There are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Sunderland and Middlesbrough have a 'terrific rivalry,' says Boro boss
Is Sunderland v Middlesbrough a derby? Michael Carrick certainly thinks so.
Yardbarker
AC Milan Coach Stefano Pioli: “I’ve Improved As A Coach Compared To My Time At Inter Milan”
AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli feels that he has improved as a coach since his time when he was in charge of Inter. Speaking in a press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Supercoppa Italiana clash between the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach reflected on his two spells in charge on both sides of the Milan derby divide.
SB Nation
Manchester City’s Next Season Kits Leaked: Report
Manchester City saw the next seasons kits leaked. The new kits are all gorgeous and Puma has done a much better ob with them since coming on all those years ago. This season was a 2⁄3 for me as the club keeps making them better. Take a look at...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Yardbarker
Shakhtar boss says he wouldn’t have sold Mudryk to Arsenal even if Chelsea hadn’t arrived
According to all the news Arsenal fans were hearing from the media, it was very clear that the Shakhtar star Mykhailo Mudryk was desperate to come to the Emirates, and it was only waiting for the two clubs to agree the transfer fee and it would be done in no time at all.
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
A mid-week trip to the Etihad Stadium is on the menu today as Tottenham Hotspur try to stop the bleeding against second place Manchester City. It’s not been a fun week at Hotspur Way. Frustrations over the 2-0 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal and mixed messaging regarding both Antonio Conte’s future and the January transfer window have dominated the week’s headlines. Without sounding ominous, this is starting to feel like the end of another cycle and the only thing that can break that is winning. The problem with that is a win today helps Spurs in the race for Champions League football, but also helps Arsenal with their buffer at the top of the table.
Yardbarker
Photo – Inter Milan Striker Lautaro Martinez After Supercoppa Win: “Another Trophy To Take Home”
Inter got their hands on the Supercoppa Italiana trophy for the second time in as many seasons in a 3-0 win over AC Milan yesterday evening. The win means that the Nerazzurri have gotten their hands on some silverware at the first time of asking this season, whilst the fact that it came in a derby against city rivals the Rossoneri makes it even more special.
SB Nation
Romano: Spurs still negotiating for Pedro Porro
It’s been quiet for a few days on the Pedro Porro front, and while there’s a new update it’s unlikely to make anyone feel much better. According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are still in active negotiations to sign the Sporting right wing back, but the Portuguese club are holding firm to their €45m purchase clause demands.
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
CBS Sports
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Defensive systems the reason behind struggles ahead of Supercoppa Italiana clash
AC Milan and Inter Milan face each other in the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday in Riyadh, and it's going to be a crucial match for both sides. Not only because it will be the first chance to win a trophy this season, but also because as things stand it's unlikely that one of the two teams will win the Serie A title this year considering how well Napoli are performing so far. Winning this title can shape the final perception of their whole season, as it happened for Inter Milan last campaign. Simone Inzaghi's side failed to win the Scudetto but managed to win both the Supercoppa and the Coppa Italia. Without those two trophies, the final considerations about their season were going to be much different.
