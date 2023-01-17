It’s GoTyme: Mambu Enables Tyme Group to ‘Lift and Shift’ South African TymeBank Digital Banking Concept to the Philippines

Read full article on original website
People’s Bank of China Enables Offline Payments with Digital Yuan
The People’s Bank of China has reportedly enabled Android users to make offline payments using digital yuan. With a new function added to the bank’s digital yuan app, users can make payments from their smartphone using the central bank digital currency (CBDC) even if the device has no power or no internet connection, NFCW reported Monday (Jan. 16).
ffnews.com
HPS is going bigger in Singapore
HPS, the leading global provider of payment solutions and services, today announced the opening of a new office in Singapore to support the business’ continued growth in Asia. HPS first established in Singapore in 2017 to take advantage of Asia’s rapidly evolving payments sector. Over the past five years,...
ffnews.com
Fintech Galaxy strengthens team with Turki AlAhmed as Bahrain Country Manager
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the first Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the hiring of Turki AlAhmed to lead its operations in Bahrain and expand its Open Banking and Open Finance deployment in the Kingdom. Turki joins Fintech Galaxy Bahrain as Country Manager to turbocharge Fintech Galaxy’s...
privatebankerinternational.com
FNZ completes Fondsdepot Bank acquisition
Wealth management platform FNZ has completed its acquisition of Germany-based Fondsdepot Bank. This is FNZ’s latest foray into the country and brings together investment platform ebase, specialist wealthtech provider DIAMOS and Fondesdepot. Following the acquisition of Fondesdepot Bank, FNZ employs more than 1,000 people and has over €120bn assets...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Crypto bank Silvergate reports $1 billion loss as CEO insists ‘our mission has not changed’
The Crypto Winter has hit companies hard across the industry, but the crypto-focused Silvergate Capital has been one of the most significant victims, reporting on Tuesday a net loss of $1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The California-based bank was founded in 1988 as a savings and loan...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023
Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
ffnews.com
Neonomics and KapitalKontroll Partner to Streamline Debt Management Through Open Banking
KapitalKontroll, an innovative Norwegian provider of debt management and collection services has partnered with Neonomics to launch a fully automated debt collection system that manages all payments through Neonomics open banking platform, enabling increased efficiency and security for its customers who include an extensive list of Norwegian municipalities and both small and large businesses across the country.
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
Chinese brokerages rush to raise billions in regulatory squeeze as Western competition looms
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerages are in a race to raise billions of dollars in capital to meet regulatory requirements, jumping on a market upturn to bolster operations as they brace for tougher competition from Wall Street banks on their home turf.
ffnews.com
Clik2pay Announces Bank Payments for Shopify Stores
Payment service provider Clik2pay announced it has developed an industry changing application which allows any Shopify store to seamlessly offer a direct-from-account payment option to customers. The first business to use the new app on Shopify is popular eyewear company Ollie Quinn, which successfully went live with Clik2pay this month....
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
cryptoslate.com
National Australia Bank to launch AUD-backed stablecoin
National Australia Bank (NAB) — one of the four largest banks in the country — is gearing up to launch a stablecoin on the Ethereum (ETH) network, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported. The stablecoin called AUDN will be backed 1:1 by Australian Dollars (AUD) held on trust...
ffnews.com
tbi bank offers Bulgarians free daily banking via its mobile app and neon card
Tbi bank’s mobile app brings the bank into customers’ smartphones giving them 24/7 access to free daily banking, options for convenient saving and interest-free split payments. Free daily banking with no alternative on the market. By installing tbi bank app customers can easily and fully digitally order their...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
