Fortune

Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing

Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
rolling out

Black-owned tech service Culture Wireless is focused on closing digital divide

Culture Wireless is a Black-owned internet service provider that aims to empower the community through easy and affordable access to the web. Al Adjahoe is the CEO, Jerome Howard is the COO, and William Sparks is the CMO of the company. The three men spoke with rolling out about why they wanted to create this business, the importance of technology in the community, and what separates them from other service providers.
ATLANTA, GA
consumergoods.com

Lowe’s Busts Through Data Silos With Digital Twin Traffic-Tracking Avatars

While digital twin technology has been implemented in the retail industry for years, many CPG and retail brands are just now beginning to understand the true potential, unlocking their transformative ability to leverage data in new ways. Lowe’s is just one company that has begun to utilize the digital capability,...
salestechstar.com

CGI Strengthens Its Partnership With Sap, Adding “RISE With SAP” to Its End-To-End Services Portfolio

CGI announced it is strengthening its long-standing global partnership with SAP by adding RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA. The RISE with SAP certification enables CGI to accelerate clients’ transitions to the cloud. With this new certification, CGI is well positioned to modernize ERP solutions for a broader segment of the market and offer enhanced end-to-end capabilities for its clients, allowing them to focus on their holistic digitization and accelerate business outcomes.
ffnews.com

Dock Launches a Revolutionary New Platform For Integrated Banking and Payments Solutions

Dock, an innovator in financial technology infrastructure across Latin America, has launched Dock One, an integrated cloud-based platform for banking and payments that allows companies to easily scale business operations anywhere in the world by offering financial services enablement to their customers. The innovative platform is the first of its kind in the market and is now live for customers across Latin America.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
Veny West

The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries

Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
game-news24.com

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
ffnews.com

TransUnion Supports Mortgage Magic in Launching Credit Report Integration

Global information and insights company TransUnion is supporting Mortgage Magic in launching credit report integration to make it even easier for brokers to recommend the most appropriate product for their clients. The new feature, which is powered by TransUnion’s Consumer Platform, enables clients of brokers using the Mortgage Magic platform...
ffnews.com

Dynamo for Intermediaries Chooses LMS SELECT to Support Their Club Through Its Conveyancing Quote and Instruction Platform

LMS, the UK’s leading conveyancer services provider, today announces the partnership of its enhanced SELECT product with Dynamo for Intermediaries, one of the country’s leading mortgage clubs. This collaboration will allow members of Dynamo for Intermediaries to refine and streamline the way they quote and instruct through the simple, easy to use platform.
ffnews.com

Temenos Launches Next-Generation AI-Driven Corporate Lending to Help Banks Tap Global Corporate Credit Growth

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today launched the next generation of its AI-driven, Corporate Lending solution to enable banks to consolidate global commercial loan portfolios and unify servicing all on the Temenos banking platform. The solution simplifies complex loan processing and lifecycle management across lending lines and geographies, addressing the needs of...
ffnews.com

Splitit, Alipay form partnership to power ‘Pay After Delivery’ installments on AliExpress

Splitit Payments Limited (“Splitit” or the “Company”) (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the only white-label service allowing customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their payment card at checkout, announces that Splitit and Alipay have formed a partnership to power the ‘Pay After Delivery’ option for shoppers on AliExpress, a global eCommerce marketplace owned by the Alibaba Group. The service will initially launch in Germany, France and Spain, with plans to expand into other international markets.
ffnews.com

Ingenico and Fujitsu Frontech North America unveil palm vein identification solution for secure in-store commerce

Ingenico, the global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Fujitsu Frontech North America, through its subsidiary Fulcrum Biometrics, Inc., today unveiled the world’s most secure, accurate and seamless biometric payment solution based on palm vein identification. This innovation enables merchants to speed up check-out, minimize the risks of fraud, and streamline the customer experience.

