Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Black-owned tech service Culture Wireless is focused on closing digital divide
Culture Wireless is a Black-owned internet service provider that aims to empower the community through easy and affordable access to the web. Al Adjahoe is the CEO, Jerome Howard is the COO, and William Sparks is the CMO of the company. The three men spoke with rolling out about why they wanted to create this business, the importance of technology in the community, and what separates them from other service providers.
consumergoods.com
Lowe’s Busts Through Data Silos With Digital Twin Traffic-Tracking Avatars
While digital twin technology has been implemented in the retail industry for years, many CPG and retail brands are just now beginning to understand the true potential, unlocking their transformative ability to leverage data in new ways. Lowe’s is just one company that has begun to utilize the digital capability,...
salestechstar.com
CGI Strengthens Its Partnership With Sap, Adding “RISE With SAP” to Its End-To-End Services Portfolio
CGI announced it is strengthening its long-standing global partnership with SAP by adding RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA. The RISE with SAP certification enables CGI to accelerate clients’ transitions to the cloud. With this new certification, CGI is well positioned to modernize ERP solutions for a broader segment of the market and offer enhanced end-to-end capabilities for its clients, allowing them to focus on their holistic digitization and accelerate business outcomes.
ffnews.com
Dock Launches a Revolutionary New Platform For Integrated Banking and Payments Solutions
Dock, an innovator in financial technology infrastructure across Latin America, has launched Dock One, an integrated cloud-based platform for banking and payments that allows companies to easily scale business operations anywhere in the world by offering financial services enablement to their customers. The innovative platform is the first of its kind in the market and is now live for customers across Latin America.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
game-news24.com
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
ffnews.com
TransUnion Supports Mortgage Magic in Launching Credit Report Integration
Global information and insights company TransUnion is supporting Mortgage Magic in launching credit report integration to make it even easier for brokers to recommend the most appropriate product for their clients. The new feature, which is powered by TransUnion’s Consumer Platform, enables clients of brokers using the Mortgage Magic platform...
ffnews.com
Dynamo for Intermediaries Chooses LMS SELECT to Support Their Club Through Its Conveyancing Quote and Instruction Platform
LMS, the UK’s leading conveyancer services provider, today announces the partnership of its enhanced SELECT product with Dynamo for Intermediaries, one of the country’s leading mortgage clubs. This collaboration will allow members of Dynamo for Intermediaries to refine and streamline the way they quote and instruct through the simple, easy to use platform.
ffnews.com
Temenos Launches Next-Generation AI-Driven Corporate Lending to Help Banks Tap Global Corporate Credit Growth
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today launched the next generation of its AI-driven, Corporate Lending solution to enable banks to consolidate global commercial loan portfolios and unify servicing all on the Temenos banking platform. The solution simplifies complex loan processing and lifecycle management across lending lines and geographies, addressing the needs of...
ffnews.com
Splitit, Alipay form partnership to power ‘Pay After Delivery’ installments on AliExpress
Splitit Payments Limited (“Splitit” or the “Company”) (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the only white-label service allowing customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their payment card at checkout, announces that Splitit and Alipay have formed a partnership to power the ‘Pay After Delivery’ option for shoppers on AliExpress, a global eCommerce marketplace owned by the Alibaba Group. The service will initially launch in Germany, France and Spain, with plans to expand into other international markets.
ffnews.com
Ingenico and Fujitsu Frontech North America unveil palm vein identification solution for secure in-store commerce
Ingenico, the global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Fujitsu Frontech North America, through its subsidiary Fulcrum Biometrics, Inc., today unveiled the world’s most secure, accurate and seamless biometric payment solution based on palm vein identification. This innovation enables merchants to speed up check-out, minimize the risks of fraud, and streamline the customer experience.
