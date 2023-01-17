ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Glenn: Biden’s most recent LIES are 'DISTORTING' OUR HISTORY

President Biden took time on Sunday to remember Martin Luther King Jr., which is ironic, considering how much the far-left vehemently fights against so many principles that MLK preached. During his speech, Biden spewed SEVERAL LIES, some of which are ‘gravely' distorting American history, Glenn says. In this clip, Glenn goes through the most recent Biden lies. He questions why SO MANY (especially in the media) are so quick to ignore them, and he urges YOU to stand for truth in your own, personal circles now more than ever. Why? Because ‘you are the keeper of the flame of liberty,’ Glenn explains. ‘And right now, [for] most of us, that flame is either out…or there is just a few embers of coal left.’
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US

A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
PALM COAST, FL
The Independent

Pause sought in wind farm ocean prep after 7th dead whale

Lawmakers at local, state and federal levels called Friday for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind farms in New Jersey and New York after another dead whale washed ashore in the area.The calls came as most of New Jersey's environmental groups warned against linking offshore wind work and whale deaths, calling such associations “unfounded and premature.”The death was the seventh in a little over a month. The spate of fatalities prompted an environmental group and some citizens groups opposed to offshore wind to ask President Biden earlier this week for a federal investigation into...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
iheart.com

Double Murderer Gary Gilmore Executed By Firing Squad On This Date In 1977

Today in 1806, President Thomas Jefferson’s grandson, James Madison Rudolph, became the first child born in the White House. Still, there has only been one child born in the actual White House – Grover Cleveland’s daughter Esther in 1893. If you were thinking “what about Patrick Kennedy?” It’s simple. The premature child of President John F. Kennedy, Patrick was born at Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts – he passed away two days later.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy