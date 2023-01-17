Read full article on original website
Calls mount to stop offshore wind project as more whales wash up dead: 'Need to take a very hard look at this'
Seafreeze fisheries liaison Meghan Lapp echoed calls for an investigation into whether offshore wind projects are harming marine life after seven dead whales washed ashore.
NJ congressman demands investigation into whether offshore wind projects are killing whales
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican from New Jersey, called for an investigation into off-shore wind projects in the Garden State after several dead whales washed ashore over a few weeks.
Glenn: Biden’s most recent LIES are 'DISTORTING' OUR HISTORY
President Biden took time on Sunday to remember Martin Luther King Jr., which is ironic, considering how much the far-left vehemently fights against so many principles that MLK preached. During his speech, Biden spewed SEVERAL LIES, some of which are ‘gravely' distorting American history, Glenn says. In this clip, Glenn goes through the most recent Biden lies. He questions why SO MANY (especially in the media) are so quick to ignore them, and he urges YOU to stand for truth in your own, personal circles now more than ever. Why? Because ‘you are the keeper of the flame of liberty,’ Glenn explains. ‘And right now, [for] most of us, that flame is either out…or there is just a few embers of coal left.’
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
Pause sought in wind farm ocean prep after 7th dead whale
Lawmakers at local, state and federal levels called Friday for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind farms in New Jersey and New York after another dead whale washed ashore in the area.The calls came as most of New Jersey's environmental groups warned against linking offshore wind work and whale deaths, calling such associations “unfounded and premature.”The death was the seventh in a little over a month. The spate of fatalities prompted an environmental group and some citizens groups opposed to offshore wind to ask President Biden earlier this week for a federal investigation into...
Photo of Disgraced New York Congressman George Santos in Drag Surfaces
We're learning even more about "Catfish Congressman" George Santos and his past. On Wednesday, a photo of him dressed as a woman went viral as it was revealed he participated in drag shows in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2008. Santos has been caught fabricating a number of stories about...
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
Florida Keys migrant landings pick up again, along with a mystery: a boat with no people
Migrant arrivals had slowed for a couple of days.
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
After three small batches of classified documents were found across President Biden's private office and his home, his approval rating reportedly didn't take any kind of hit. So, Jimmy Fallon suspects the president will reveal one more set of documents, this time totaling much higher. According to a report by...
Loss of tiny organisms hurts ocean, fishing, scientists say
PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — The warming of the waters off the East Coast has come at an invisible, but very steep cost — the loss of microscopic organisms that make up the base of the ocean's food chain. The growing warmth and saltiness of the Gulf...
Killer whale dies after grounding itself on Florida beach
Wildlife officials in Florida are investigating the death of a female killer whale that grounded itself on Wednesday on a beach in Palm Coast.
Double Murderer Gary Gilmore Executed By Firing Squad On This Date In 1977
Today in 1806, President Thomas Jefferson’s grandson, James Madison Rudolph, became the first child born in the White House. Still, there has only been one child born in the actual White House – Grover Cleveland’s daughter Esther in 1893. If you were thinking “what about Patrick Kennedy?” It’s simple. The premature child of President John F. Kennedy, Patrick was born at Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts – he passed away two days later.
NOAA: Right whale found entangled off North Carolina will likely die
Marine officials said on Thursday that an entangled juvenile North Atlantic right whale discovered off the coast of North Carolina will likely die from injuries.
